Lac Du Flambeau Man Charged with Domestic Abuse in Three Wisconsin Counties

Wisconsin DOJ encourages those with information to come forward

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) today announced that Frank R. Schuman, age 29, of Lac Du Flambeau, Wis., has been charged with fifteen counts related to domestic abuse and battery, in three Wisconsin counties, over the past nine months. Mr. Schuman is facing charges in Oneida County, Wis., Vilas County, Wis., and Outagamie County, Wis., for abuse against three different people.

According to the criminal complaints, Mr. Schuman allegedly broke one person’s jaw and sexually assaulted them, repeatedly assaulted and choked another person, and physically assaulted a third person leaving bruises on their face, torso, and legs. The assaults happened between January 1, 2022, and May 1, 2022.

If you or anyone you know has information to assist in the investigation of Mr. Schuman, please contact DCI at 608-266-1671.

As in any criminal proceeding, Mr. Schuman is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

DCI is leading this investigation and is assisted by Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Vilas County Sheriff’s Office, Forest County Sheriff’s Office, Minocqua Police Department, Lac Du Flambeau Police Department, Woodruff Police Department, and the Appleton Police Department. Cases against Mr. Schuman are being prosecuted by the Oneida County, Vilas County, and Outagamie County District Attorneys.