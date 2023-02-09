Dublin, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The State of Caregiving Benefits in the United States 2022: Who Cares for Caregivers?" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Despite the national labor shortage and high turnover rates fueling the Great Resignation, it seems employers may still be ambivalent about investing in their caregiving workers.

Millions of workers have left the labor force since 2020, with a substantial portion likely being women who were forced to leave the workforce to take care of their families in the face of COVID. In fact, nearly 2.4 million women left between 2020 and 2021, compared to 1.8 million men.

While caregiving responsibilities are certainly not limited to one gender, 61% of primary caregivers are women, according to research from the National Alliance for Caregiving and the AARP Public Policy Institute. This only further hints at a key factor in today's labor shortage: many caregivers do not receive enough support to remain in the workforce.

Lack of access to child and elder care, family-planning healthcare and family and medical leave has left its mark on American workers, and something has to give. If employers want to attract and retain talent in a time of low labor force participation, they may need to expand their benefits offerings with caregivers in mind.

This study reveals the gaps in employer awareness and highlights what caregiving employees may need to survive, and even thrive, at work and at home.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

Key findings

Research methodology

Ignorance does not equal bliss

Introspection could be key

Caregiving is one more factor driving people to quit

A lack of caregiving support impacts everyone

Caregiving benefits could be the key to success

Mixed messages

Go above and beyond - or not

What's stopping you?

Conclusions

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tnrizt-state-of?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900