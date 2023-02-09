Submit Release
The University of Maine Invites High school and Middle School Student Teams to Participate in the Windstorm Challenge

The Matthew R. Simmons Windstorm Challenge, hosted by the University of Maine, asks teams of students to design and construct a floating platform for a scale model wind turbine, and then deliver a presentation to a panel of expert judges.

The event is designed for student teams at both the high school and middle school level, with a diverse range of experiences.



