CIO Leadership: Identifying Opportunities to Leverage Hot Technologies such as AI and ChatGPT to Enable Cost Containment and Drive Business Growth Will Power the Discussion at the 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 6

Technology leaders will also discuss the resilient leadership needed to help their companies succeed in a challenging business environment

/EIN News/ -- WESTPORT, Conn., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMG Strategy, the World’s #1 digital platform for enabling technology executives to reimagine the enterprise and reshape the business world, is excited to be hosting its 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit on April 6 at Brookhaven Golf Club. HMG Strategy’s highly interactive events bring together the world’s most distinguished and innovative business technology and security leaders to discuss the most pressing leadership, innovation, strategic, cultural, technology and career challenges and opportunities that they face today – and into the future.



World-class technology leaders and industry experts speaking at this popular in-person event will explore opportunities for tapping hot technologies such as AI, ChatGPT, and cloud platforms to help facilitate cost containment and to drive business growth.

“Technology executives are expected to help identify how technologies can be used to help reduce costs as well as to help identify new revenue opportunities and fresh go-to-market strategies,” said Hunter Muller, Founder and CEO of HMG Strategy.

Prominent technology executives and industry experts speaking at the 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Srini Alagarsamy, VP, Digital Technology, GM Financial

Michael Anderson, Special Agent in Charge, Chicago, FBI

Chris Andrews, CIO, Unleashed Brands

Renee Arrington, President, COO & Director, Pearson Partners International

Recipients of HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the Dallas summit will include:

To learn more about the 2023 Dallas CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

HMG Strategy will also be hosting its 2023 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit on February 28 at the Hyatt Regency Santa Clara. At this well-attended, in-person innovation conference, top-tier CIOs, CISOs, industry executives and venture capitalists will share their views as to how CIOs, CISOs and other senior technology executives are working with fellow members of the senior leadership team to drive innovation that can deliver demonstrable value and positively impact business outcomes in a challenging global economic environment.

Top-tier CIOs, CISOs, technology leaders and industry experts speaking at the 2023 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit will include:

Laiq Ahmad, CTO, Change Healthcare

Merav Bahat, Co-Founder and CEO, Dazz

Ashwin Ballal, Ph.D., EVP & CIO, Medallia

Recipients of HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit include:

To learn more about the 2023 Silicon Valley Global Innovation Summit and to register for the event, click here.

On March 24, HMG Strategy will be hosting its 2023 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit at the JM Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa. World-class technology leaders and industry experts speaking at this popular in-person event will explore opportunities for tapping hot technologies such as AI, ChatGPT, cloud platforms and cybersecurity technologies to help move the needle for the business and to safeguard the enterprise.

Prominent executives speaking at the 2023 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit will include:

Saqib E. Awan, Founder & Managing Director, GTM Capital

Kevin Campbell, CIO, TGen

Recipients of HMG Strategy’s 2023 Global Leadership Institute Awards at the Phoenix CIO Summit will include:

To learn more about the 2023 Phoenix CIO Executive Leadership Summit and to register for the event, click here.

To learn more about HMG Strategy’s upcoming schedule of CIO & CISO summits, click here.

