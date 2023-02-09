Meeting Professionals International (MPI) and the National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals (NCBMP) expand existing partnership and extend formal relationship through 2026

Partnership to include more education, featured leadership at signature annual conferences, programming for its communities, and increased collaboration from organizational leadership

Dallas, TX, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meeting Professionals International (MPI), the largest meeting and event industry association worldwide, is proud to announce a formal three-year extension and expanded community offerings with the National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals (NCBMP).

In October 2020, the partnership was focused primarily on a joint membership offering that has resulted in 53 members across both organizations having taken advantage.

The updated partnership will extend through 2026 with ongoing renewals available for the two organizations to continue their collaboration. Among the primary features, the two associations will seek to collaborate on industry education efforts through shared virtual learning and in-person sessions at each of their annual signature events, including MPI's World Education Congress, Global Meetings Industry Day and NCBMP's Annual Conference.

"Our relationship with NCBMP has been special from the start," said MPI CEO Paul Van Deventer, "We have collaborated exceptionally well over the past three years and our collective communities, which are the focal point of our efforts, have been the beneficiaries. We're thrilled to expand these benefits to the global meetings and events industry."

Specifics around the expanded and extended agreement include:

Visible organizational engagement and collaboration. Reciprocal participation by NCBMP and MPI volunteer leaders to serve on committees or in a related capacity.

Creation of education and programming through the MPI Academy, including four virtual sessions co-hosted by MPI and NCBMP.

Education sessions and networking opportunities at each organization’s signature events: MPI’s World Education Congress and NCBMP’s 40 th annual Conference.

annual Conference. Collaboration on anti-human trafficking education for the industry.

Collaboration with the MPI Foundation to promote grants and scholarships.

"When these talks were first initiated, both of our organizations saw incredible potential in this partnership," said Jason Dunn, Executive Director of NCBMP. "Three years later, we recognized the reality of that potential, and this purposeful expansion feels organic to what the industry and our community needs from both of our organizations and associations in general. We believe in building authentic relationships, the future is bright”.

Updates on specific programming and education will be shared across the channels of both organizations.

About MPI



Meeting Professionals International (MPI) is the largest meeting and event industry association worldwide. The organization provides innovative and relevant education, networking opportunities and business exchanges, and acts as a prominent voice for the promotion and growth of the industry. MPI has a global community of more than 95,000 meeting and event professionals including 12,000 engaged members. It has 70 chapters and clubs with members in 75 countries. "When we meet, we change the world." mpi.org





About NCBMP



The National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals (NCBMP), founded in 1983, is a non-profit organization dedicated primarily to the training needs of Black meeting professionals. NCBMP is committed to providing professional development training, leadership training and enhancing the meetings, conferences, exhibitions, and conventions managed by our members.

Drew Holmgreen Meeting Professionals International (MPI) 9727023017 dholmgreen@mpi.org NCBMP Office National Coalition of Black Meeting Professionals (NCBMP) 15713661779 Info@NCBMP.com