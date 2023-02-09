Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Platform Market to Grow at Astonishing Growth of USD 1809.04 Billion by 2030, Size, Share, Growth Rate, Demand & Trends Forecast

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the industrial internet of things (IoT) platform market is expected to reach USD 1809.04 billion by 2030, which is USD 394.48 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 20.97% during the forecast period

Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the industrial internet of things (IoT) platform market is expected to reach USD 1809.04 billion by 2030, which is USD 394.48 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 20.97% during the forecast period. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and pestle analysis.

The Industrial internet of things is commonly focused on machine-to-machine communication, big data, and ML to deliver better reliability and efficiency to support businesses and industries in their operations. The industrial internet of things provides industrial applications such as medical devices, software-defined production processes, and robotics. The industrial internet of things helps to deliver, exchange, monitor, analyze and deliver valuable new insights.

Industrial internet of things (IoT) platform support in terms of industrial internet, advanced predictive, brings together critical assets, modern industrial workers, and prescriptive analytics. The industrial internet of things (IoT) platform has incorporated IoT with a large number of industrial processes such as maintenance, automation, optimization and networking, among others. Henceforth, the Industry Internet of things is increasing the growth of the market due to the high level of performance and efficiency offered by IIoT during operations.

Some of the major players operating in the industrial internet of things (IoT) platform market are:

Recent Development

In 2021, Siemens AG collaborated with IBM Corporation to increase its industrial IoT platform to be recognised as edge computing platform. With this collaboration, Siemens digital industries software will apply on the IBM open hybrid cloud approach built on Red Hat OpenShift. As a result, upsurge the deployment flexibility of MindSphere. This will help in growing agility and speed across manufacturing plant operations and along the cloud for providing seamless updates, product support and enterprise connectivity.

In 2021, Silicon Labs launched Custom Part Manufacturing Service. This aids makers in modifying their Silicon Labs hardware at the industry. In the Silicon Labs hardware portfolio comprises wireless SoCs, MCUs and modules. This type of function can help customers to track the entire chip’s journey.

Opportunities for Key Players:

Increase in the availability of low processors and sensors

The industrial internet of things (IoT) Industry is anticipated to benefit considerably from the new product launches and technological advancements in electronic devices and semiconductors. Moreover, the easy availability of low processors and sensors at an affordable cost supports in delivering real-time access to the information. This in turn, is anticipated to positively influence the industrial IoT market growth. For instance, as per the CBI Ministry of Foreign Affairs report, approximately 35% of the internet of things market was projected to reach in 2019 owing to 27% from IoT services, hardware, 22% from connectivity, and 16% from software. Thus, the increase in the availability of low processors and sensors will be expected to crate immense opportunities for the market's growth rate.

Segmentation Covered in Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Platform Industry Research

Component

Solution

Data Management

Analytics





Security Solutions

Others

Services

Professional

Managed

Platform

Connectivity Management

Application management

Device Management

Application Area

Supply Chain and Management

Business Process Optimization

Workforce Management

Automation Control

Emergency and Incident Management

Industry Vertical

Process Industry

Energy and Utilities

Chemical and Materials

Food and Beverages

Discrete Industry

Automotive

Machine Manufacturing

Semiconductor and Electronics

Medical Devices

Logistics and Transportation

Key Industry Drivers:

Increasing adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) in manufacturing industry

The growth of the industrial IoT market increase due to rising adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) in the manufacturing industry. Artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) help in the optimization of industrial processes coupled with providing quality control forecasting device failure, and then sending emergency alerts, among others. This has in turn augmented investment in artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) in the U.S. The private investment in AI reached around USD 23.6 billion In the U.S., in 2021. This has also augmented the usage cases of artificial intelligence (AI) and internet of things (IoT) across numerous industries.

Increasing number of connected devices

The increasing number of connected devices is anticipated to open new chances with experience in advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms for new enterprises to build cutting-edge solutions which can potentially ease the technology's challenges. Asset management, remote monitoring, remote monitoring, remote servicing, predictive maintenance, and operational intelligence are some of the application areas where industrial internet of things (IoT) is gaining pace. Therefore, increasing number of connected devices is anticipated to drive the market growth rate.

Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Platform Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the industrial internet of things (IoT) platform market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the industrial internet of things (IoT) platform market in terms of revenue and market share due to increasing adoption of connected technology across numerous verticals, such as manufacturing, healthcare, and other. Moreover, the strong presence of major market players cross countries in this region.

Asia-Pacific will continue to project the highest compound annual growth rate during the forecast period of 2023-2030 due to adoption of intelligent technologies, mainly in China and India in this region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Executive Summary Premium Insights Global Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Platform Market : Regulations Market Overview Global Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Platform Market, By Component Global Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Platform Market, By Application Area Global Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Platform Market, By Industry Vertical Global Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Platform Market, By Region Global Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) Platform Market: Company Landscape SWOT Analyses Company Profile Questionnaires Related Reports

