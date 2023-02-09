Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,832 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,572 in the last 365 days.

Designating Entities Involved in the Iranian Petrochemical and Petroleum Products Trade

The United States is designating nine entities, pursuant to Executive Order 13846, that are involved in Iran’s petrochemical and petroleum products trade.

The Department of the Treasury is designating six Iran-based companies involved in the sale and distribution of petrochemicals.  Amir Kabir Petrochemical Company has produced and sold millions of dollars’ worth of low-density polyethylene to U.S.-designated Triliance Petrochemical Company.  Simorgh Petrochemical Company is owned by Amir Kabir Petrochemical Company.  Laleh Petrochemical Company, Marun Tadbir Tina Company, Marun Sepehr Ofogh Company, and Marun Supplemental Industries Company are owned by Marun Petrochemical Company, which was previously designated for providing material support to Triliance.

The Treasury Department is also designating two Singapore-based entities, Asia Fuel PTE. Ltd. and Unicious Energy PTE. Ltd., which have facilitated Triliance’s sale of petroleum products to customers in East Asia.

Finally, the Treasury Department is designating Malaysia-based Sense Shipping and Trading SDN. BHD., a front company that has facilitated the shipment of tens of thousands of metric tons of petrochemicals for Triliance.

Today’s action demonstrates our continued efforts to enforce U.S. sanctions on Iran’s petroleum and petrochemical trade and disrupt Iran’s efforts to circumvent sanctions.

For more information about these sanctions’ designations, please see the Department of the Treasury’s press release.

You just read:

Designating Entities Involved in the Iranian Petrochemical and Petroleum Products Trade

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.