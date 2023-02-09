Auto Extended Warranty Market is Booming and Predicted to Hit $60.82 billion by 2030, at 5.9% CAGR

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An auto extended warranty helps to keep the vehicle running smooth and hassle-free after the manufacturers or retailers warranty has expired. This, therefore, is one of the major trends for the market growth as it has been witnessed that incidence of traffic collision, accidents, injuries, with respect to cars is on a rise nowadays. This increases the chances of an unexpected failure of various components and systems on the cars such as the engine, gearbox, electrics, steering, and suspension. All these increase the repair bills on a vehicle, which is not covered by manufacturer’s warranty. Thus, to reduce the operational expenses and other expenses end users are adopting auto extended warranty services that drive the growth of the market.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Auto Extended Warranty Market By Coverage (Powertrain Coverage, Stated Component Coverage, and Exclusionary Coverage), Distribution Channel (Auto Dealers/Manufacturers and Third-Party Providers), Vehicle Age (New Vehicle and Used Vehicle), and Application (Personal and Commercial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030".

The market report provides an all-inclusive analysis of the present market aspects, estimations, assessments, revolving scenarios, and dynamic forces of the industry from 2019 to 2028. An extensive study of the aspects that drive and curtail the market growth is also demonstrated. The wide-ranging assessment of the market size and its proper breakdown help determine the dominant market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are portrayed according to the chunk of revenue they have. The major market players in the industry are outlined, and their plans & strategies are examined thoroughly, that ideate the competitive outlook of the auto extended warranty market.

The market report covers the regions such as North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), South America (Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa). The report also presents a comprehensive scenario of the market in each jurisdiction.

The frontrunners in the global auto extended warranty market are studied in this report. These market players have incorporated different strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prop up their stand in the industry. The key players operating in the global auto extended warranty industry include AAA Warranty Services, AmTrust Financial, ASSURANT INC., AXA, CARCHEX, CarShield LLC, Concord Auto Protect, Endurance Warranty Services LLC, Olive, and TATA Motors Limited.

The report offers detailed information regarding major end-users and annual forecasts from 2019 to 2028. In addition, it presents revenue forecasts for each year along with sales and sales growth of the market. The forecasts are offered by a thorough study of the market by proficient analysts concerning geographical assessment of the market. These forecasts are beneficial to gain deep insight on the future prospects of the industry.

Key Benefits of the Report:

1. This study gives out an edifying illustration of the global auto extended warranty market along with the contemporary trends and future assessments to support the investment takes.

2. The market report, furthermore, presents statistics in regards to key drivers, restraining factors, and opportunities coupled with an all-inclusive analysis of the market revenue.

3. The current market is thoroughly assessed from 2019 to 2028 to accentuate the global auto extended warranty market growth scenario. This analytical pattern displays the assertiveness of the market by analyzing several parameters including pressures from alternatives, power of the suppliers, and choice of the buyers operating in the industry.

4. The report doles out an explicit market study based on economic strength and how the global competition will take proper form in the near future.

Major Offering of the Report:

1. Top impacting factors: An extensive study of the driving factors, imminent opportunities, and challenges.

2. Current drifts & trends: A thorough analysis of the recent market trends and forecasts for the next few years to lay hold of a tactical, premeditated decision.

3. Geographical analysis: Detailed discernments on the market potential across each province to allow the market players to make the most out of the market opportunities.

4. Competitive scenario: An extensive analysis of frontrunners active in the industry.

Questions Answered in the Auto extended warranty Market Research Report:

1. Which are the leading players active in the global auto extended warranty market?

2. What would be the detailed impact of COVID-19 on the global auto extended warranty market size?

3. What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities in the global market?

4. What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?



Auto Extended Warranty Market Key Segments:

By Coverage:

1. Powertrain Coverage

2. Stated Component Coverage

3. Exclusionary Coverage

By Distribution Channel:

1. Auto Dealers/Manufacturers

2. Third-Party Providers

By Vehicle Age:

1. New Vehicle

2. Used Vehicle

By Application:

1. Personal

2. Commercial

By Region:

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia-Pacific

4. LAMEA

