Focus on the Family Helps Strengthen Marriages Through "Resist the Drift" Conference

/EIN News/ -- Colorado Springs, CO, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Focus on the Family’s Dr. Greg and Erin Smalley have partnered with Salem Media Group to host a nation-wide relationship seminar to help couples reconnect: the Resist the Drift Marriage Conference. The Colorado Springs event will take place February 24-25, 2023 on Focus on the Family’s campus; live worship will be featured from the New Life Worship Band.

The Smalley’s, authors of Reconnected: Moving from Roommates to Soulmates in Marriage (Focus on the Family, 2020), will provide attendees with simple, applicable and tangible wisdom. Their goal is for every couple to strengthen their connection, find one another again and rekindle their romance that has grown stagnant.

“Most couples — when they [first] get married — are hard after each other, pursuing each other. Then, many other things start to take their eyes off of each other. There’s work, kids, the pursuit of this new life,” Erin explained. “Our eyes often aren’t on one another — there’s been this slow fade.”

The Resist the Drift conference features four sessions over two days, providing couples with Biblically based counseling that will strengthen their marriage. Topics range from how couples can stay connected amid chores, soccer games and raising kids to sharing dreams and a vision together.

“In a world that often seems determined to distract and pull us apart, the very best investment husbands and wives can make is in each other,” Focus on the Family President Jim Daly said. “Our ‘Resist the Drift’ marriage conference will pay dividends not only for the couple’s lifetime, but for generations to come.”

The first event of its kind, Focus on the Family hopes to provide the opportunity for couples to reconnect and cultivate the tools needed for a successful marriage.

