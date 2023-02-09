Activated Alumina Market to Reach US$ 1,465.0 million by 2032, Witness a Favorable Macroeconomic Environment Amid Elevated Demand from Textile Industry | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Increasing fuel demand from major end-use sectors will augment the oil & gas production and supply in coming years is major factor that is driving the demand for the Activated Alumina Market. Asia Pacific is the largest regional segment. This surge is attributed to the rising demand for activated alumina in developing economies such as China and India

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Del, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the global activated alumina market, sales of activated alumina is to reach a valuation of US$ 906.4 million by the end of 2022. The market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 1,465.0 million in 2032. Robust domestic demand for textile dye and decolorization of clothes are some of the key factors responsible for growth in the activated alumina market.



Decolorization in the textile industry refers to elimination of color. More than 10,000 distinct pigments and dyes are used in the textile industry, with the azo class of synthetic dyes accounting for more than half of all dye production. More than 2,000 azo dyes with various structural characteristics are used commercially.

It is crucial to totally remove these azo dyes before they enter the effluent stream for both environmental and health concerns since they may turn cancer-causing in environments with low oxygen levels. Amphoteric characteristics of alumina would thus make it advantageous to use activated alumina to bond and decolorize azo dyes.

Both acidic and basic pigments can be used to dye the same particle. The most economical process for azo dye extraction tends to make use of the amphoteric capability of decolorizing alumina, as well as the capacity to reactivate alumina at temperatures over 400 C and reuse the alumina. This will create new growth opportunities for activated alumina sales in the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Activated Alumina Market Study

The global market for activated alumina is estimated to witness a CAGR of 4.9% on the basis of value from 2022 to 2032.

on the basis of value from 2022 to 2032. The North America and Europe are expected to collectively hold around 45.3% of the overall activated alumina market share.

of the overall activated alumina market share. Based on application, the adsorbent segment is estimated to create an incremental opportunity of about US$ 246.7 million during the period of 2022 and 2032 in the global market.

during the period of 2022 and 2032 in the global market. The U.S. is a prominent importer of activated alumina with an estimated import volume of 111,426 tons of the chemical.

of the chemical. Germany, the U.S., China, Korea, Japan, and India are considered to be the top countries propelling sales of activated alumina.



“Rising use of activated alumina in tooth implants, as well as hip prosthesis backed by their anti-corrosion characteristics is anticipated to drive sales in the market. Besides, growing demand for highly effective medicines in both developed and developing countries would augment the market,” says a lead analyst at FMI.

Competitive Landscape: Activated Alumina Market

The market for activated alumina is estimated to be a consolidated industry, where key players are expected to account for a leading share of the market. BASF SE, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Huber Engineered Material, Axens Canada Specialty Aluminas Inc., Porocel, Bee Chems, Garg Chemical Company, Shandong Zhongxin New Material Technology Co., Ltd., Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Sorbead India, AGC Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., and Hengye Group among others are some of the manufacturers of activated alumina profiled in the full version of the report.

Key players are focusing on increasing their production capacity to enhance their market footprint all over the globe and to gain traction over their competitors. Further, certain key players are focusing on investing in activated alumina production owing to a significant increase in terms of the high demand from the textile industry.

Activated Alumina Market Segmentation

By Particle Size:

Powder

0.5-2 mm

2-5 mm

5-10 mm

By Application:

Reaction Catalyst

Desiccant

Biomaterial

Adsorbent

Others



By End Use:

Oil & Gas

Water Treatment

Petrochemicals

Fertilizers

Air Treatment



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)



More Insights into the Activated Alumina Market Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights offers an unbiased analysis of the global activated alumina market, providing historical data from 2017 to 2021 and forecast statistics for the period 2022 to 2032. To understand the global market potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on particle size, application, end-use, and region.

