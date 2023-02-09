Butylated Hydroxytoluene (BHT) Market Size Expands to Cross USD 391 Million With the CAGR of USD 263.1 million by 2029 | BlueWeave Consulting

Geographically, the global butylated hydroxytoluene market covers five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia Pacific region dominates the global butylated hydroxytoluene market. The growth of the market is mainly attributed to the flourishing industrial sector in emerging economies. Countries including India and China are among the fastest growing countries in industries such as plastic and rubber, and food and beverages, which is propelling the demand for butylated hydroxytoluene in this region.

/EIN News/ -- New Delhi, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) market is gaining traction because of the rise in plastics production and expansion of cosmetic industry across the world.



BlueWeave Consulting, a leading strategic consulting and market research firm, in its recent study, estimated global butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT) market size at USD 263.1 million in 2022. During the forecast period between 2023 and 2029, BlueWeave expects global butylated hydroxytoluene market size is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% reaching a value of USD 391.43 million by 2029. Major growth factors of global BHT market include its expanding application in various industries including food and beverages, plastic and rubber, and animal feed. Also, rapid R&D activities in BHT, especially in the healthcare industry are expected to present lucrative growth opportunities to the overall market in the coming years. However, rising concerns regarding the use of BHT in food & beverages industry is anticipated to hinder the growth of global BHT market during the forecast period.

Sample Request @ https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/report/butylated-hydroxytoluene-market/report-sample

Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market – Overview

Butylated hydroxytoluene (BHT), also known as butylhydroxytoluene, is a lipophilic organic molecule that is beneficial for its antioxidant qualities. It is chemically a derivative of phenol. It serves as a preservative and antioxidant in foods, animal feed, vegetable and animal-derived oils, petroleum products, rubber, and plastics. It helps in preventing oxidative rancidity of lipids by delaying the impact of oxygen on the dietary material. BHT is also utilized as medication. Acute immune deficiency syndrome (AIDS) and genital herpes are treated with BHT.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the growth of the global BHT market. The demand for processed and packaged food products registered a significant spike during the lockdown period. The use of BHT also gained significant traction in the animal feed industry with its rising application in the production process of the meat and poultry market. However, the market was hindered as the operations of the plastic and rubber industry, one of the major industries of the BHT market was temporarily halted, which resulted in huge losses to the manufacturers.

Please Visit the Press Release: https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/press-release/global-butylated-hydroxytoluene-bht-market-size-expands-to-cross-usd-391-million-by-2029

Global Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market – By Application

Based on application, the global butylated hydroxytoluene market is segmented into food additives, fuel additives, polymeric ingredients, pesticide ingredients, and others. BHT is prominently used in the food and beverages industry for a wide range of applications including flavoring agents, emulsifiers, antioxidants, and coloring agents. With this application, BHT preserves freshness or stops food from spoiling; it can also be used to slow down the pace at which food changes in terms of texture, color, or flavor. The use of BHT as the polymeric ingredient application also covers a substantial market share and is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global BHT market include Anmol Chemicals, Dycon Chemicals, Finar Chemicals, Guangzhou ZIO Chemical Co. Ltd, Honshu Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, LANXESS, Merck KGaA, Milestone Preservatives Pvt. Ltd., OXIRIS, Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, VDH ChemTech Pvt. Ltd, and Wuxi Yufeng International Trade Co. Ltd. To further enhance their market share, these companies employ various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, license agreements, and new product launches.

Don’t miss the business opportunity in the global butylated hydroxytoluene market. Consult our analysts to gain crucial insights and facilitate your business growth.

The in-depth analysis of the report provides information about growth potential, upcoming trends, and the global Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market. It also highlights the factors driving forecasts of total market size. The report promises to provide recent technology trends in the global Butylated Hydroxytoluene Market and industry insights to help decision-makers make sound strategic decisions. Furthermore, the report also analyzes the growth drivers, challenges, and competitive dynamics of the market.







Scope of the Report

Attributes Details Years Considered Historical Data – 2019–2022 Base Year – 2022 Estimated Year – 2023 Forecast Period– 2023–2029 Facts Covered Revenue in USD Million Market Coverage North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Product/ Service Segmentation Grade, Application, End User, Region Key Players Anmol Chemicals, Dycon Chemicals, Finar Chemicals, Guangzhou ZIO Chemical Co. Ltd, Honshu Chemical Industry Co. Ltd, LANXESS, Merck KGaA, Milestone Preservatives Pvt. Ltd., OXIRIS, Ratnagiri Chemicals Pvt. Ltd, VDH Chem Tech Pvt. Ltd, Wuxi Yufeng International Trade Co. Ltd.

By Grade

Technical

Food

By Application

Food Additives

Fuel Additives

Polymeric Ingredients

Pesticide Ingredients

Others

By End User

Oil & Gas

Food & Beverages

Consumer Products

Aerospace

Automotive

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

Latin America

Middle East and Africa (MEA)







Please Find Below Some Related Topics:

About Us

BlueWeave Consulting provides comprehensive Market Intelligence (MI) Solutions to businesses regarding various products and services online and offline. We offer all-inclusive market research reports by analyzing qualitative and quantitative data to boost the performance of your business solutions. BlueWeave has built its reputation from scratch by delivering quality inputs and nourishing long-lasting relationships with its clients. We are one of the promising digital MI solutions companies providing agile assistance to make your business endeavors successful.

Contact Us:

BlueWeave Consulting & Research Pvt. Ltd

+1 866 658 6826 | +1 425 320 4776 | +44 1865 60 0662

info@blueweaveconsulting.com

https://www.blueweaveconsulting.com/