MDC offers free habitat management workshop for acreage owners Feb. 22 in Independence

Kansas City, Mo. – Suburban and semi-rural acreages from two to 80 acres can be made more friendly for native plants and wildlife. People can enjoy more scenery and wildlife and the broader local ecosystem benefits, too. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free Conservation Management on Your Property workshop from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at the Bass Pro Shop in Independence.

MDC foresters, fisheries biologists, and private land conservationists will present information and answer questions about proactive measures or problem solving. Topics covered will include:

Attracting wildlife to your acreage.

Tree and shrub planning for landscaping and wildlife value.

Identification and control of invasive species.

Woodland management.

Pond management.

Landowners planning projects may quality for grants or cost-sharing funds to implement conservation practices. For example, both expertise and funding are available in some circumstances for pollinator plantings that benefit fauna such as birds, butterflies, and bees, while at the same time adding wildflower and prairie grass beauty to acreages. Equipment is also available on loan for preparation and planting for some projects. Some practices add beauty and boost wildlife while also reducing the redundancy of expense and time spent mowing acres.

This workshop is for participants ages 18 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4YP. The workshop will be held in the meeting room in the lower level of the Bass Pro Shop, 18001 Bass Pro Drive in Independence.