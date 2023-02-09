After a successful 2022 midterm effort, Abdul Dosunmu’s Young Black Lawyers’ Organizing Coalition plans expansion
The civil rights organization is working to scale its much-heralded impact ahead of the critical 2024 election cycle
We are not waiting until 2024; our work to protect Black voices in 2024 is already underway.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following its celebrated voter protection campaign during the 2022 midterm elections, the Young Black Lawyers’ Organizing Coalition (YBLOC) is planning a strategic expansion that will position it to further reach and empower Black America in the 2024 election cycle.
During the 2022 midterm elections, YBLOC reclaimed the spirit of the civil rights era “Freedom Rides” by deploying teams of Black lawyers and law students from across the nation to key battleground states, where they hosted voter protection workshops, canvassed Black communities to educate voters, monitored polling sites, and observed ballot counts to ensure fair elections.
“We have shown that our community-centered model for protecting and building Black political power works, and we intend to build the infrastructure to harness it on a massive scale in this critical moment for civil rights,” said Abdul Dosunmu, founder and chief strategist of YBLOC. “We are not waiting until 2024; our work to protect Black voices in 2024 is already underway.”
Over the coming months, YBLOC plans to dramatically scale its footprint across key markets in preparation for an aggressive effort to protect Black voices at a critical moment in American democracy.
Voter suppression laws have been on the rise since the Supreme Court’s decision to gut key sections of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 in the 2013 case Shelby County v. Holder. In the coming months, the Supreme Court is expected to issue more decisions that will impact voting rights.
YBLOC, in partnership with the Center for Civic Design, recently held a focus group in Dallas to explore the impact of voter suppression laws on Black voters. According to the findings:
- All focus group participants had had trouble voting in the past. Challenges included long wait times, understaffed polling places, a lack of signage identifying polling places, and closed election centers.
- Focus group participants also expressed concerns about a lack of information from state and local election officials and concerns about the increased criminalization of voter assistants.
- Voter suppression laws like Texas' SB1 have impacted trust in the elections process.
YBLOC’s other advocacy actions have included the “Pass Her the Gavel” Campaign for the Fair Treatment of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson and a People’s Brief on the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. During the 2020 general election, YBLOC led a seven-state voter protection campaign focused on protecting and empowering Black voters through community-centered organizing. The organization also helped coordinate litigation to protect 132,000 absentee ballots in Arkansas that were at risk of not being counted due to the state’s arbitrary counting deadline.
About the Young Black Lawyers’ Organizing Coalition (YBLOC)
The Young Black Lawyers’ Organizing Coalition (YBLOC) is a nonpartisan, community-centered movement of young Black lawyers and law students working to protect and empower the Black electorate through community-centered organizing. The national organization works in collaboration with Black grassroots communities to fight for full access to electoral democracy and realize full electoral voice.
