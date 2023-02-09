NC DMVA to Recognize African American Military and Veterans Lineage Day ROTC Roundtable
Date: Tuesday, February 7, 2023
NC DMVA to Recognize African American Military and Veterans Lineage Day
ROTC Roundtable
U.S. Army Commanding General to Address Cadets at NC ROTC Roundtable
Feb. 9th in Raleigh
Raleigh, NC — The NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (NC DMVA) is hosting the 3rd Annual North Carolina ROTC Roundtable and the African American Military and Veterans Lineage Day on February 9th at St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh.
The event will educate future leaders about North Carolina's African American service members who broke the color barrier and the glass ceiling, rising high within all branches of the Armed Forces. These American heroes paved the way for African Americans who now serve in some of the most prestigious offices within our Armed Forces including Sergeant Major of the Army (SMA) to Forces Command (FORSCOM) commanding officer, as well as the Chief of Staff of the Air Force and all the ranks in between. Throughout America's history from the Battle of Lexington to the Battle for Fallujah, Black service members have honorably answered the call to duty, serving with great valor and distinction in America's Armed Forces.
The NC DMVA along with the NC Museum of History, NC Archives, St. Augustine University, and the Association of the United States Army (AUSA), have partnered to bring a great learning and informative experience to the Falcon Battalion and the greater Raleigh area. Between 150-to-200 NC ROTC members from the following schools are expected to attend:
- Fayetteville State University
- St. Augustine's University
- Shaw University
- William Peace University
- North Carolina A&T University
- North Carolina Wesleyan College
- Goldsboro High School
- Enloe High School
- Sanderson High School
- Eastern Wayne High School
WHAT: 3rd Annual NC ROTC Roundtable and African American Military and Veterans Lineage Day
Remarks and Panel Discussion
WHEN: Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
WHERE: St. Augustine’s University
Selby B. Jones Auditorium
1315 Oakwood Avenue
Raleigh, NC 27610
WHO: Lt. Gen. Walter E. Gaskin, USMC, Ret.
Secretary, NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs
Major General David Wilson, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command
Command Sergeant Major Robert T. Craven, 26th Command Sergeant Major
US Corps of Cadets, US Military Academy, WestPoint
Colonel Wendy Rivers, Division Chief
Department of Army Inspector General
Colonel Michael G. McLendon, Army Professor of Military Science
The Citadel Military College
Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail, President
St. Augustine’s University
The event will also be streamed on the NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/NC4VETS/