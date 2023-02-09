FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Date: Tuesday, February 7, 2023

Contact: Tammy Martin

Office: 984-292-3255

Cell: 984-480-6256

tammy.martin@milvets.nc.gov



NC DMVA to Recognize African American Military and Veterans Lineage Day

ROTC Roundtable

U.S. Army Commanding General to Address Cadets at NC ROTC Roundtable

Feb. 9th in Raleigh

Raleigh, NC — The NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (NC DMVA) is hosting the 3rd Annual North Carolina ROTC Roundtable and the African American Military and Veterans Lineage Day on February 9th at St. Augustine’s University in Raleigh.

The event will educate future leaders about North Carolina's African American service members who broke the color barrier and the glass ceiling, rising high within all branches of the Armed Forces. These American heroes paved the way for African Americans who now serve in some of the most prestigious offices within our Armed Forces including Sergeant Major of the Army (SMA) to Forces Command (FORSCOM) commanding officer, as well as the Chief of Staff of the Air Force and all the ranks in between. Throughout America's history from the Battle of Lexington to the Battle for Fallujah, Black service members have honorably answered the call to duty, serving with great valor and distinction in America's Armed Forces.

The NC DMVA along with the NC Museum of History, NC Archives, St. Augustine University, and the Association of the United States Army (AUSA), have partnered to bring a great learning and informative experience to the Falcon Battalion and the greater Raleigh area. Between 150-to-200 NC ROTC members from the following schools are expected to attend:

Fayetteville State University

St. Augustine's University

Shaw University

William Peace University

North Carolina A&T University

North Carolina Wesleyan College

Goldsboro High School

Enloe High School

Sanderson High School

Eastern Wayne High School

WHAT: 3rd Annual NC ROTC Roundtable and African American Military and Veterans Lineage Day

Remarks and Panel Discussion

WHEN: Thursday, February 9, 2023, at 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.

WHERE: St. Augustine’s University

Selby B. Jones Auditorium

1315 Oakwood Avenue

Raleigh, NC 27610

WHO: Lt. Gen. Walter E. Gaskin, USMC, Ret.

Secretary, NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs

Major General David Wilson, Commanding General of the U.S. Army Sustainment Command

Command Sergeant Major Robert T. Craven, 26th Command Sergeant Major

US Corps of Cadets, US Military Academy, WestPoint

Colonel Wendy Rivers, Division Chief

Department of Army Inspector General

Colonel Michael G. McLendon, Army Professor of Military Science

The Citadel Military College

Dr. Christine Johnson McPhail, President

St. Augustine’s University

The event will also be streamed on the NC Department of Military and Veterans Affairs Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/NC4VETS/

###