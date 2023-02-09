Apheresis Equipment Market Share to Outstrip $3.85 Billion, Globally, by 2028 with 8% CAGR – Growth Report by The Insight Partners

The global apheresis equipment market growth is driven by increasing number of voluntary blood donors, rising incidence of hematologic diseases and growing geriatric population.

/EIN News/ -- New York, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Insight Partners, “ Apheresis Equipment Market Size, Share, Revenue, Sales and Global Forecast to 2028 - Global Analysis by Product (Apheresis Machine and Disposable Apheresis Kits), Technology (Membrane Separation and Centrifugation), Procedure (Erythrocytapheresis, LDL-Apheresis, Leukapheresis, Photopheresis, Plasmapheresis, and Plateletpheresis), Therapeutic Area (Renal Diseases, Hematology, Neurology, and Other Applications), and End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, and Blood Donation Centers)”; the global apheresis equipment market size is expected to grow from USD 2.29 billion in 2021 to USD 3.85 billion in 2028; it is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2028.





Download PDF Brochure at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100001288





Global Apheresis Equipment Market – Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 2.29 Billion in 2021 Market Size Value by USD 3.85 Billion in 2028 Growth rate CAGR of 8% from 2022 to 2028 Forecast Period 2022-2028 Base Year 2021 No. of Pages 179 No. of Tables 117 No. of Charts & Figures 72 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Product, Technology, Procedure, Therapeutic Area, and End User





Apheresis Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

The apheresis equipment market includes many small-and large-sized companies. Market players are adopting various strategies to increase their market shares; these include new product launches, regional expansion, and technological advancements.

Medica SPA; Terumo Corporation; B. Braun Melsungen AG; Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA; Asahi Kasei Corporation; Haemonetics Corporation; HemaCare Corporation; KANEKA MEDIX CORPORATION; Kawasumi Laboratories, Inc.; and medicap clinic GmbH are among the leading companies operating in the global apheresis equipment market. The companies adopt product innovation strategies to meet the rising customer demands globally, allowing them to maintain their brand presence in the global apheresis equipment market.





Inquiry Before Purchase: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPHE100001288





Apheresis is a process in which blood is temporarily removed from the donor’s body and separated into various components such as plasma, platelets, red blood cells, and white blood cells by centrifugation or membrane separation process, depending on the components to be separated. Apheresis removes the impurities and abnormal components in the blood; hence, it is preferred for curing or controlling diseases.

Apheresis Equipment Market report highlights the key factors driving the market growth and prominent players with their developments in the market. The growth of the apheresis equipment market is primarily attributed to increasing number of voluntary blood donors, rising incidence of hematologic diseases, and growing geriatric population. However, the factors such as high cost of apheresis equipment and complications associated with apheresis procedure are hampering the market growth. However, the rising usage of the apheresis technique in emerging economies is likely to provide a lucrative opportunity for the market growth.





A few of the recent developments by the market players in the apheresis equipment market are mentioned below:

In March 2018 , TerumoBCT invested in Terumo Penpol (an Indian subsidiary) to make it a prime production, research, and innovation center across the globe; with this, the company aims to make India a hub for blood management solutions.

In March 2018 , Haemonetics Corporation announced receiving FDA approval for its NexSys PCS Platform. The system is incorporated with the Yes technology’s software, which has enhanced the plasma yield per collection. In addition, the company has launched its upgraded product, NextGen DMS (Donor Management System), which enhances the efficiency of plasma collection center operations.





Speak to Research Expert: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPHE100001288





Development in Therapeutic Apheresis to Fuel Apheresis Market Growth in Coming Years

Therapeutic apheresis is an extracorporeal treatment involving the selective removal of cells or other targeted abnormal substances from blood circulation, which is required to treat various medical conditions. The technique helps to improve the medical process when other treatment options have reached their limit. Extracorporeal Photopheresis (ECP) is a process that is used for the treatment of a complication of bone marrow and stem cell transplants and lymphoma. In this process, white blood cells (WBCs) are collected from the bloodstream, treated with light-activated drugs, and exposed to UV before returning to the patient. Moreover, the therapeutic plasma exchange technique is a potential method that treats medical conditions such as multiple sclerosis, myeloma, and some cases of leukemia. The technique withdraws plasma from the patient’s blood and replaces it with fresh donor plasma or bottled human albumin solution.

Furthermore, the development in healthcare has enabled the innovation of techniques such as plasma exchange or double filtration plasmapheresis. This technique is used for the treatment of rapidly progressive glomerulonephritis and low-density lipoprotein (LDL) apheresis or leukocytapheresis for the nephritic syndrome. These techniques are two major apheresis therapies that are used to treat kidney diseases. The consistent development in apheresis technology that broadens the therapeutic process enhancement is likely to fuel the apheresis equipment market growth over the coming years.





Buy Premium Copy of Apheresis Equipment Market Growth Report (2022-2028) at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100001288





The Middle East & Africa apheresis equipment market is segmented into the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa. Saudi Arabia accounted for the largest share of the apheresis equipment market in this region in 2021. The market for apheresis equipment in the Middle East & Africa is anticipated to grow at a steady CAGR during the forecast period; this growth is attributed to the rising use of apheresis along with increasing incidences of renal disorders among the population. Apheresis is widely accepted among customers in hospitals in the UAE. Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), one of the largest hospitals in the UAE, provides services for the treatment of various blood disorders. SKMC consists of approximately 586-bed tertiary hospitals, 14 outpatient specialty clinics, and the Abu Dhabi Blood Bank. The Abu Dhabi Blood Bank (ADBB), operated by the Sheikh Khalifa Medical City, increased to 34067 in 2019 from 28,621 donors in 2018. Also, apheresis platelets increased from ~2,675 in 2017 to 2,799 in 2018. On average, ADBB collects more than 25,000 units of blood annually and above 1,000 units of apheresis platelets.









Browse other research published by The Insight Partners:

Global Apheresis Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product (Apheresis Disposables, Apheresis Devices, and Apheresis Software); Procedure (Automated Apheresis, and Therapeutic Apheresis); Technology (Centrifugation , and Membrane Separation); Application (Plasmapheresis, Plateletpheresis, Erythrocytapheresis, Leukapheresis, Photopheresis, and Other Applications); End Use (Blood Centers, Hospitals, and Others), and Geography

Global Blood Transfusion Devices Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product ( apheresis systems, infusion devices, blood warmers, venous access devices, filters, others ); Application ( blood disorders, autoimmune disorders, cancer, renal disorders, surgical procedures, others ); End User ( hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, dialysis centers, others )

Global Leukapheresis Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Product Type (Leukapheresis Devices and Leukapheresis Disposables), Application (Research Applications and Therapeutic Applications), and End User (Blood Component Providers and Blood Centers, Academic and Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies, and Hospitals and Transfusion Centers)

Global Plasmapheresis Machines Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By : Type (Plasma Collection System, Multi-component Collection System); Application (Extracorporeal Therapy, Plasma Donation, Other); End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Blood Donation Centers)

Global Peristaltic Volumetric Pumps Market Size Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product (Mechanical Speed Regulation, and Frequency Speed Regulation); End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Clinics, and Others), and Geography









About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us: