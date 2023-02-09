Submit Release
AutoVitals Drives Profitability for The Pronto Network Members With Recent Partnership

The Pronto Network exclusively endorses AutoVitals' digital vehicle inspection and workflow solutions across its network of members

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AutoVitals, a leading provider of SaaS solutions to automotive repair and maintenance shops, is excited to announce its recent partnership with The Pronto Network, one of the largest parts distributors in North America.

Through the partnership, AutoVitals is now The Pronto Network's exclusive digital vehicle inspection (DVI) and workflow management solution, which Auto Service Experts, EuroPro Car Care, Parts Plus Car Care Centers, and Pronto Auto Service Centers can access at a discounted rate. The solution includes AutoVitals DVI.X, which maximizes average repair order per vehicle by creating full transparency for shop customers, and AutoVitals SmartFlow.X, a workflow solution that eliminates downtime and inefficiencies in the shop. 

"We are constantly looking for ways to help our members grow sales and profitability in a cost-effective manner," said David Wofford, the Director of Service Dealer Programs at The Pronto Network. "Digital vehicle inspections drive up average repair orders, and workflow automation ensures profitability increases as well. AutoVitals offers the industry's best DVI and workflow, which is why we exclusively endorse them to our members."

"We're excited that The Pronto Network has selected AutoVitals as its exclusively endorsed DVI and workflow management partner," said Jon Belmonte, CEO of AutoVitals. "We're confident we can help member shops increase trust and transparency with their customers as well as help increase their average ticket size, customer retention rates, and profitability."

About AutoVitals

AutoVitals is the leading provider of integrated software solutions for managing automotive shop workflow, internet marketing, and motorist engagement. The company's shop success solutions automate every touchpoint of the vehicle repair transaction with motorists and enable efficient shop management. AutoVitals' platform includes digital inspections, automated service reminders, consumer engagement, repair status updates, POS integration, educational videos, sales-to-technician communication, and real-time integration to repair data/POS. Learn more at www.autovitals.com.

About The Pronto Network

Formed by the merger of The National Pronto Association and The Automotive Distribution Network, The Pronto Network Cooperative, Inc. known as The Pronto Network is by far the largest and most diverse automotive program distribution group in North America. We are a member-owned organization serving 235 wholesale distributors with over 600 distribution center locations, and over 1,500 auto stores. Our members market under the brands Pronto, Parts Plus, and Auto Pride.

Contact Information:
Lauren Thunen
Marketing Manager
lauren.thunen@autovitalsinc.com

