Worldwide Demand For Drone Filming Services Is Projected To Increase Significantly At A CAGR of 17.4% By 2033, States Fact.MR

Development In Real Estate Industry Will Exhibit The Drone Filming Services Demand. North America And Europe Together Accounts For More Than 60% Of Share In The Global Drone Filming Services Market.

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global drone filming services market is expected to secure a valuation of US$ 274.41 million in 2023. During the forecast period of 2023-2033, the market for drone filming services is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 17.4% and reach US$ 1,364.8 million by the end of 2033.



Global drone filming services are expected to rise with the growing real estate industry and the cost-efficiency offered by drones to customers from different industry verticals. Drones can capture high-quality videos of real estate and surroundings from different angles to help brokers in marketing and getting more leads for the same. Also, these services are utilized to monitor faults and cracks in buildings, roads, bridges, and other sectors, as drones are compact and could easily reach where humans cannot.

Report Attributes



Details Forecast Period 2023 - 2033 Value Projection (2032) US$ 274.4 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 17.4 % CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 44 Tables No. of Figures 74 Figures





Key Takeaways from Market Study



During historic period (2018-2022), the market has grown with a CAGR of 8.9%

Among end-use industry segment, entertainment & recreational holds leading share with 17.0% during 2022.

Europe and North America both accounts for 60% of share in global drone filming services market.

China is expected to grow with highest CAGR of 19.2% during 2023-2033.

“Drone filming services to gain substantial demand from entertainment & recreation sector,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Development

The business environment in the global drone filming services market is highly competitive with the presence of large market players and the introduction of new participants in the industry. These market players are taking strategic moves like service launches and mergers & acquisitions to stick competitive in the market. This factor also helps in enhancing the market player’ customer base & global footprint. The competitive rivalry is high in the market and it is projected to positively help in the market development during the forecast period.

Moreover, the drone filming services market is 4.0% of the global drone services market. The significant growth in drone services will fuel the demand for drone filming services. It is projected to rise with a significant growth rate in the forthcoming period with time & cost-efficient services of drone filming. It avoids the excessive cost incurred by the traditional approach of hiring a helicopter, pilot, and professional photographer. Also, captures the real estate area within a shorter period along with accuracy.

Competitive Landscape

The drone filming services are comprised of both new and established market players. These market players are taking strategic moves like service launches and mergers to expand their food print and consumer base. For instance,

In September 2021, CoreLogic has introduced improved national drone services. With such an initiative, the company has invested in new drone technologies which can offer high-quality (4K HDR) photographs and high-resolution videos to the users.

has introduced improved national drone services. With such an initiative, the company has invested in new drone technologies which can offer high-quality (4K HDR) photographs and high-resolution videos to the users. In August 2021, leading real estate photography and videography businesses joined forces to create Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties' most cutting-edge and all-encompassing Real Estate Media enterprise. Professional real estate photography, videography, FAA-compliant aerial drone photography, and 3D Matterport technology are among the offered services.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about the provider of drone filming services market positioned across regions, revenue growth, and service offering expansion, in the recently published report.

Market Frontrunners

3DroneMapping

ABJ Drones

AerialWorks Inc.

AERIUM Analytics

AeroMedia Group

Aivia Group

Artrabia

AUAV

Avian UAS

Cloud 9 Creative

DATA PKT Aviation

DC Geomatics

Drone Dispatch

DDC Smart Inspection

Falconviz



Segmentation of the Drone Filming Services Market

By Customer Type: Residential Commercial

By End-use Industry: Energy Construction Transportation & Warehouse Agriculture Mining, Oil & Gas Extraction Public Administration Real Estate & Industrial Plant Entertainment & Recreational Safety & Security Educational Services Waste Management Healthcare & Insurance

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa





More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global drone filming services market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of customer type (residential and commercial), end-use industry (energy, construction, transportation & warehouse, agriculture, mining, oil & gas extraction, public administration, real estate & industrial plant, entertainment & recreational, safety & security, educational services, waste management and healthcare & insurance) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa).

