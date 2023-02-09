88% of software developers want to stay in the home office

According to the Transparent IT Job Market Report, 88% of developers prefer the home office and 84% would like to work 4 days a week.

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GermanTechJobs.de, the transparent IT job board with mandatory salary ranges, has published its first IT job market report for the DACH region. With in-depth insights into salaries, remote working, the potential for a 4-day workweek, changes in the recruitment process and work-life balance in the IT industry, the report provides a valuable overview of the job market in the region.

The report is based on data from more than 3,000 job listings from GermanTechJobs.de and SwissDevJobs.ch combined, as well as the results of surveys completed by IT specialists on platforms’ social media channels with more than 20,000 active followers. The surveys were conducted using CAWI methodology to help companies, recruiters and candidates better understand the reality of the job market in the DACH region.

According to the report, 95% of respondents said they can work from home at least one day a week, and more than half have the option to work entirely from home (5 days a week). The main reasons for choosing remote working were flexible schedule and no need to commute. However, almost half of the respondents who work remotely feel less connected to their co-workers.

The majority of the surveyed IT specialists would also like to switch to a 4-day week in order to achieve a better work-life balance.

In terms of earnings, the average salary of a software developer in Germany is 61,000 EUR, and 105,000 CHF in Switzerland.

The IT Job Market Report 2022 can be downloaded for free at:

https://germantechjobs.de/hub/reports/it-job-market-report-2022