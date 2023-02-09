Submit Release
February 11 is UNESCO and UN-Women's International Day of Women and Girls in Science

Canadian STEM trailblazers on International Day of Women and Girls in Science

Celebrating Canadian STEM trailblazers on International Day of Women and Girls in Science

Canadian Association for Girls in Science to celebrate with a campaign and panel featuring prominent Canadian STEM trailblazers and youth

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On International Day of Women and Girls in Science, the Canadian Association for Girls in Science (CAGIS) will spark the #BreakingBarriersInSTEM movement. The movement seeks to celebrate this important day, bringing awareness to the issue of gender equity in STEM across Canada by spotlighting some of the inspiring trailblazers featured in Off Limits, a video series that takes viewers behind-the-scenes to amazing STEM locations.

Children are inundated with stereotypical portrayals of scientists in the media and society. Research has demonstrated that the media and children’s exposure to scientists plays a strong role in shaping their perceptions of scientists and can influence their interest in entering those fields. Yet STEM occupations are among the highest-paid and fastest-growing occupations in the country. Fortunately, we know that breaking stereotypes, increasing access to mentorship programs, and providing diverse role models, can all help.

“Despite the barriers women and gender diverse individuals continue to experience in their STEM education and careers, so many inspiring trailblazers are paving the way for the next generation. All barriers can be broken. These role models are inspiring the endless possibilities for girls, women, and gender diverse individuals in STEM.” says Dr. Larissa Vingilis-Jaremko, President and Founder of CAGIS.

CAGIS will mark the day with a social media campaign and a free, virtual panel featuring prominent Canadian women and girls in STEM.

To participate in the social media campaign, CAGIS encourages viewers to watch one of its Off Limits videos for inspiration, then share a picture of themselves in a STEM location, tagging @GirlsInScience with the hashtag #BreakingBarriersInSTEM.

The panel will take place on February 11 at 4 pm ET. Participants can register at www.GirlsInScience.ca/BreakingBarriersInSTEM.

Panelists:
Opening remarks by Mary Dagg, CEO of the Anne Innis Dagg Foundation
Cheryl Hunt, Safety Officer with the Ottawa Fire Service; Secretary, Board of Directors of Fire Service Women Ontario
Kumudu Jinadasa, Project Engineer and Mission Manager at Canadian Space Agency
Magali Merkx-Jacques, Planning and Policy Analyst at the National Research Council of Canada
Shabad Kaur, STEM Communicator and CAGIS Teen Ambassador
Naira Tzavkov, Grade 5 student, CAGIS member and STEM enthusiast
Moderated by Dr. Larissa Vingilis-Jaremko, CAGIS founder and President

Media Contact:
Alexandra Lopes, Communications Coordinator | Alexandra@GirlsInScience.ca

About Canadian Association for Girls in Science:
Canadian Association for Girls in Science (CAGIS) is Canada’s largest and longest-running not-for-profit STEM club for girls, nonbinary, and gender nonconforming youth aged 7-16. It has been lauded for its excellence in science promotion by the prestigious Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada Michael Smith Award for Science Promotion and the WCT Empowerment Award for leadership in inspiring girls to enter STEM. CAGIS has been featured in municipal, national, and international media and is grateful to have received funding from provincial and federal governments, corporations, scientific societies, and foundations. www.GirlsInScience.ca

About UNESCO’s International Day of Women and Girls in Science:
This international day, named by UNESCO and UN-Women, recognizes the immeasurable contributions of women and girls in science, trades, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). This day is an opportunity to promote full and equal access to and participation in science for women and girls. Gender equity is a global priority for UNESCO, and the support of young girls, their education, and their full ability to make their ideas heard are levers for development and peace.

Alexandra Lopes
Canadian Association for Girls in Science
+1 416-568-9849
Off Limits is a video series that goes behind-the-scenes to amazing STEM locations with Canadian STEM trailblazers

February 11 is UNESCO and UN-Women’s International Day of Women and Girls in Science

