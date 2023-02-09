USASBE Announces Indiana University as 2023 Model Entrepreneurship Program Award Recipient

United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship

Indiana University entrepreneurship program honored at national level by United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship

BLOOMINGTON, IN, UNITED STATES, February 9, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) announced Indiana University as the recipient of the 2023 USASBE Model Entrepreneurship Program Award, one of the organization’s prestigious Excellence in Entrepreneurship Education Awards. The announcement was made on January 21 as part of the USASBE 2023: Driven By Dreams annual conference hosted by Florida State University.

The USASBE Excellence in Entrepreneurship Education Awards recognize bold and innovative programs making an impact. The Model Entrepreneurship Program Award honors the institution with the most comprehensive, high-quality educational program that successfully trains future generations of entrepreneurs.

“It was a pleasure to present the model program award to Dr. Donald F. Kuratko (Dr. K) and Indiana University entrepreneurship faculty at the annual USASBE conference in January,” said Thomas G. Pittz, board chair of USASBE and associate professor at the University of Tampa. “We were delighted to honor Indiana’s outstanding achievements and are proud to have them as a part of the USASBE community.”

“This is truly a remarkable award to receive from USASBE as they are the leading entrepreneurship organization in the world,” said Dr. Kuratko (Dr. K), the Jack M. Gill Distinguished Chair and professor of entrepreneurship at Indiana University’s Kelley School of Business. “This award exemplifies the quality and dedication of our entire entrepreneurship faculty team. I am personally honored to have this recognition of our program as one of the very best in the world today.”

Other award recipients were University of Wyoming (Model Emerging Program Award), Wake Forest University/IDEATE (Excellence in Pedagogical Innovation Award), University of Auckland/Waipapa Taumata Rau (Excellence in Co-Curricular Innovation Award), ZIP Launchpad at San Diego State University (Model University Accelerator/Incubator Award), and 24/7 BLAC Business Entrepreneurial Accelerator (BBEA) and University of Northern Iowa (Model Community Accelerator/Incubator Award).

“Indiana is an example that other institutions can look to for how to authentically build their own world-class programs,” said Julienne Shields, president and CEO of USASBE. “It is not just what Indiana University built but also how they built it that is compelling as the top model program.”

A formal presentation of the award will take place on April 6, 2023, at Indiana University.

About USASBE

Founded in 1981, the United States Association for Small Business and Entrepreneurship (USASBE) is an inclusive community of educators, researchers, and entrepreneurs advancing entrepreneurship education through bold teaching, scholarship, and practice. Membership is open to all, as is attendance at USASBE’s hallmark annual conference. USASBE also publishes a peer-reviewed academic journal, Entrepreneurship Education & Pedagogy, and develops a variety of helpful resources and professional development opportunities for entrepreneurship educators as they create a positive impact. For more information, visit USASBE.org or contact USASBE CEO Julienne Shields at ceo@usasbe.org.