National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan visited the Embassy of the Republic of Turkiye

09/02/2023

On February 8, 2023, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, on behalf of the President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov, visited the Embassy of the Republic of Turkiye in Ashgabat and expressed his condolences to the representatives of the brotherly country.

Arriving at the Embassy of the Republic of Turkiye, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan talked with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkiye to Turkmenistan, Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Mufti of the country.

Arkadag noted with regret that the natural disaster that occurred in Turkiye caused numerous casualties and injuries, as well as large-scale destruction. Hero-Arkadag also made an entry in the Book of Condolences, in which he expressed the words of deep sympathy and support for the fraternal Turkish people affected by the natural disaster, as well as the eternity of the Turkmen-Turkish relations of friendship and brotherhood.

On behalf of the Turkmen people, Hero-Arkadag expressed condolences to the head of the Turkish state Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the entire Turkish people, and also noted that among those who faced this disaster, there are our citizens.

Hero-Arkadag, on behalf of the people and the President of the country, as well as on his own behalf, expressed condolences to the families and friends of the victims and turned to the Almighty with a prayer that their souls rest in paradise.

The National Leader of the Turkmen people noted that in the near future, sadaka will be given in the memorial complex "Halk hakydasy" in memory of the dead.

Then the mufti of Turkmenistan read prayers in memory of the deceased.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Turkiye to Turkmenistan Togan Oral, on behalf of the Turkish people and the Government, as well as on his own behalf, expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslakhaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for finding the time to come to the Embassy and during this difficult moment addressed the words of support to the Turkish people, saying that he would convey the words of condolences to the President of the Republic of Turkiye. The arrival of the Hero-Arkadag at the Embassy and the expression of condolences is a great honor for the Turkish people, the Ambassador said.

Noting that the support provided these days during the restoration of the destruction caused by the natural disaster is a clear expression of Turkmenistan's commitment to the cause of peace and humanism, Hero-Arkadag wished spiritual strength to the Turkish people and left the scene.