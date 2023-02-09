Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,969 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,772 in the last 365 days.

On the meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the US Ambassador M. Klimov

On the meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the US Ambassador M. Klimov

09/02/2023

72

On February 9, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova had a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America Matthew Klimov.

During the meeting, the state and prospects for the development of Turkmen-American relations in the political, cultural-humanitarian and other spheres were discussed.

Also, attention was paid to the vigorous activity of Turkmenistan on international platforms, the consistent work of the Government of Turkmenistan to promote a culture of peace in the global context was noted. In this regard, the importance and timeliness of the UN General Assembly resolution on declaring 2023 as the "International Year of Dialogue as a Guarantee of Peace, 2023", adopted at the initiative of Turkmenistan, was emphasized.

The readiness of the parties to continue further cooperation in the field of education, cultural exchange, international cooperation in the field of research, protection and restoration of historical and cultural monuments was confirmed.

The proposals of the US Embassy on cooperation in information activities, in the field of media, and digital diplomacy were considered.

You just read:

On the meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the US Ambassador M. Klimov

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.