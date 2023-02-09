On the meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with the US Ambassador M. Klimov

09/02/2023

On February 9, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova had a meeting with Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United States of America Matthew Klimov.

During the meeting, the state and prospects for the development of Turkmen-American relations in the political, cultural-humanitarian and other spheres were discussed.

Also, attention was paid to the vigorous activity of Turkmenistan on international platforms, the consistent work of the Government of Turkmenistan to promote a culture of peace in the global context was noted. In this regard, the importance and timeliness of the UN General Assembly resolution on declaring 2023 as the "International Year of Dialogue as a Guarantee of Peace, 2023", adopted at the initiative of Turkmenistan, was emphasized.

The readiness of the parties to continue further cooperation in the field of education, cultural exchange, international cooperation in the field of research, protection and restoration of historical and cultural monuments was confirmed.

The proposals of the US Embassy on cooperation in information activities, in the field of media, and digital diplomacy were considered.