A meeting with the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan was held at the MFA of the country

09/02/2023

67

On February 9, 2023, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova had a meeting with the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Dmitry Shlapachenko.

During constructive conversation, the parties emphasized the effectiveness of Turkmenistan’s interaction with the UN and its specialized agencies, considered current and promising projects and talked about key directions of cooperation. It was underlined that the cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Nations is a strategic vector of the external policy of the country.

Within the course of the meeting, the issues connected with the implementation of the Framework Program of Cooperation in the field of Sustainable Development between the Government of Turkmenistan and the United Nations Organization for 2021-2025 were also discussed.