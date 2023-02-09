Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market to Grow Strong with Increasing Emphasis of Governments on Vehicle Safety

/EIN News/ -- London, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A greater level of awareness among consumers concerning vehicle safety has steadily led to more R&D initiatives aimed at further developing improved embedded systems such as electronic brake-force distribution, satellite radio, GPS, telematics, traction control, adaptive cruise control, ABS, and airbags in automobiles. This is a major factor that is expected to boost the growth trajectory of the global embedded systems in automobiles market, says a new upcoming study of Fairfield Market Research. Embedded systems in automobiles are computer-controlled electronic systems implemented to ensure better safety for its passengers and improve the performance of a vehicle. Moreover, the implementation of stricter regulations by respective governments such as the mandating of safety devices like airbags or the restricting of exhaust emissions is also a factor expected to boost market growth prospects for the embedded systems in automobiles industry. While the benefits of embedded systems in automobiles are clear, the high costs associated with these systems could be a factor that may potentially hinder the growth of the global embedded systems in automobiles market in the coming years.

Get the Sample Copy/TOC of Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market at: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/embedded-systems-automobiles-market/request-toc

Insights into Segmental Analysis

Owing to increasing climate change concerns and the need for more energy-efficient vehicles, a growing number of individuals are now opting for electric or hybrid transport solutions. These vehicles come equipped with relevant embedded systems that aid in their operation. Moreover, the need to lower emissions is gradually taking center-stage, with higher investments being made towards the development of more effective systems that lower the carbon footprint and increase efficiency. This is a major factor slated to positively influence growth of the global embedded systems in automobiles market. Increasing adoption of electric and hybrid vehicles will further augment the market.

Insights into Regional Analysis

Due to the exploding population across Asia Pacific, increasing disposable incomes, and higher accident rates, the demand for embedded systems in automobiles is expected to continue to grow over the forecast timeline. Moreover, robust urbanization and digitization in this region is also expected to have a positive influence on the growth trajectory of the embedded systems in automobiles market. Moreover, many countries in this region are considered manufacturing hubs, which is another element expected to further contribute to expansion prospects for the embedded systems in automobiles market in the future.

Global Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market Leaders

Notable players in the Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market include Continental AG, Texas Instruments, Robert Bosch GmbH, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Infineon Technologies, DENSO Corporation, Delphi Technologies, and Atmel Corporation.

Do You Have Any Query or Specific Requirement? Request for Custom Research: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/embedded-systems-automobiles-market/request-customization

Global Embedded Systems in Automobiles Market is Segmented as Below:

By Type

Embedded Software

Embedded Hardware

By Electric Vehicle type

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)





By Vehicle Type

Passenger cars

Commercial vehicles

By Application Type

Infotainment & Telematics

Body Electronics

Safety & Security

Powertrain & Chassis Control

By Components

Sensors

Microcontrollers (MCU)

Transceivers

Memory Devices

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK France Germany Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan South Korea India China Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Type-Wise Analysis

Application-Wise Analysis

Vehicle Type-Wise Analysis

EV Type-Wise Analysis

Component-Wise Analysis

Region-Wise Analysis

Country-Wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis





Learn More About the Report Inclusions, and Research Methodology: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/report/embedded-systems-automobiles-market/more-information

About Us

Fairfield Market Research is a UK-based market research provider. Fairfield offers a wide spectrum of services, ranging from customized reports to consulting solutions. With a strong European footprint, Fairfield operates globally and helps businesses navigate through business cycles, with quick responses and multi-pronged approaches. The company values an eye for insightful take on global matters, ably backed by a team of exceptionally experienced researchers. With a strong repository of syndicated market research reports that are continuously published & updated to ensure the ever-changing needs of customers are met with absolute promptness.

Contact

Fairfield Market Research

London, UK

UK +44 (0)20 30025888

USA (Toll-free) +1 (844) 3829746

Web: https://www.fairfieldmarketresearch.com/

Email: sales@fairfieldmarketresearch.com