Infusion Pump Market Size to Hit USD 18.30 Billion by 2027 at 8.2% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Infusion Pump Market Share, Trends and Growth Analysis By Type (Volumetric Pump, Syringe Pump, & Others), By Application (Chemotherapy, Diabetes, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Pediatrics & Others), By End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Homecare & Others), Competitive Market Outlook, Size, Insights and Forecast to 2027

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infusion Pump Market Overview

According to a Comprehensive Research Report by Market Research Future (MRFR), “ Infusion Pump Market Information By Type, Application, End User, And Region - Forecast till 2027", the market is expected to reach USD 18.30 Billion by 2027, confirms Market Research Future (MRFR). The worldwide market could secure 8.2% CAGR between 2020 and 2027.

Market Synopsis

Infusion pumps like implantable pumps, insulin pumps and ambulatory chemotherapy pumps, help manage a variety of diseases, including diabetes and cancer, in home care settings. Ambulatory infusion pumps are wearable or portable while infusion pumps help in the precise delivery of fluids like medicines, antibiotics and nutrients in the body under a controlled environment. An intravenous infusion pump is a medicinal tool to administer drugs or nutrients directly into a patient's bloodstream. Due to their widespread use in delivering drugs in precise quantities, you can frequently find them in a medical setting. Medications, hormones, and nutritious fluids are administered in controlled doses into the circulatory system through veins using intravenous infusion pumps. Intravenous infusion pumps are widespread in hospitals, care facilities, and residences. A trained operator controls the pump by setting the rate and time of fluid supply using internal software. Nutrients, hormones, antibiotics, chemotherapeutic medications, and painkillers can all be given by intravenous infusion pumps. Since the major market participants introduced the insulin pump, the market has been expanding significantly. Home healthcare offers individuals a more reasonable alternative to pricey hospital care, lowering the government's spending on healthcare services.

Due to important reasons such as the rising frequency of chronic diseases, improvements in novel drug delivery systems, and the rising use of these methods in developing nations, the market is anticipated to rise significantly. A patient can get fluids in a controlled amount, along with nutrients and drugs, with this pump. For example, enteral feeding pumps are designed to supply nutrients, patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) pumps are made to deliver painkillers, and insulin pumps are manufactured to deliver insulin. These pumps administer fluid through intravenous, subcutaneous, and arterial routes. They are frequently utilized in long-term care institutions, ambulatory surgery centers, homes, infusion clinics, and hospitals. Due to the high frequency of chronic diseases and rising healthcare costs, particularly those associated with hospitalization, the demand for home healthcare has greatly expanded over the past few years.

Get Free Sample PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1509

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 18.30 Billion CAGR 8.2% Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Application and End-user Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Increased Use of Infusion Pumps For Drug Delivery High Demand for The Infusion Systems In The Military Medical Units

Infusion Pump Market Competitive Landscape:

The notable contenders in the infusion pump market are:

3M

BRAUN MELSUNGEN AG

Smiths Medical

Terumo Medical Corporation

Baxter

Becton, Dickinson, and Company

Fresenius Kabi AG

ICU Medical, Inc

Infusion Pump Market Dynamics:



Market Drivers:

The rise in the number of elderly people and the prevalence of chronic diseases are the main factors propelling the growth of the worldwide intravenous infusion pump market. Additionally, a boom in the use of portable infusion pumps to cut down on hospital costs is anticipated to support growth. However, the expansion of the intravenous infusion pump market is constrained by patient safety concerns and medication errors connected to infusion pumps. The rapid growth of the elderly population, the rise in the frequency of chronic diseases, the rising demand for ambulatory infusion pumps, and the rising number of surgical procedures are the main drivers propelling the market's expansion. Intensive fluids, including high-risk medications, are typically administered via intravenous infusion pumps. Due to rising hospitalization costs and an increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, ambulatory infusion pumps are more in demand in home care settings. The increased demand for ambulatory infusion pumps in daily care settings is mostly due to an increase in the adoption rate of these devices and the need to cut down on hospital stays.

The majority of infusion pumps come with security features and built-in alarms that are meant to trigger in the event of a problem. Infusion therapy is necessary to treat several illnesses that cannot be addressed with oral drugs, including immunological deficiencies, cancer, and congestive heart failure. On the other hand, throughout the forecast period, technical developments in infusion pumps are anticipated to generate profitable prospects for leading market players. Compared to manually administering medicinal fluids, infusion pumps provide several benefits, including the capacity to deliver very small quantities of fluid. Additionally, it provides the capability of precisely programmed rates or automatic intervals for fluid delivery. These continue to be widely used by healthcare systems. The preference for homecare settings has increased as long-term care expenses have increased.

Market Restraints:

The primary growth inhibitors for the market are product shortages and infusion pump malfunctions such as software bugs and user interface problems.

Browse In-depth Market Research Report (125 Pages) on Infusion Pump: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/infusion-pumps-market-1509

COVID 19 Analysis

The impact of COVID-19 on the world has been unprecedented and astounding, with the pandemic having a detrimental effect on demand in every region. Since most hospitalized patients, particularly those in ICUs, receive their medications through intravenous infusion pumps because of their capacity to deliver precise doses automatically at predetermined times, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased sales for intravenous infusion pumps and related systems. The introduction of COVID-19 caused a load on the world's healthcare system as the bulk of elective medical procedures were delayed. However, there has been an increased demand for intravenous infusion pumps, such as volumetric and insulin. Most chronic-condition patients receive treatment remotely from their homes to reduce the risk of disease transmission and relieve the strain on healthcare institutions.

Buy Now: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=1509

Infusion Pump Market Segmentation

By application, the market includes chemotherapy, diabetes, gastrointestinal diseases, and pediatrics.

By end user, the market includes hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care.

By type, the market includes volumetric pumps and syringe pumps.

Infusion Pump Market Regional Insights

North America dominated the market for intravenous infusion pumps, and this pattern is anticipated to hold throughout the projected period. The development of the intravenous pump sector in this area was aided by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, rising surgical operations, well-developed and expanding R&D, and rising use of cutting-edge infusion pump technology. Because of its extensive healthcare infrastructure, high medical R&D spending, and high disease prevalence, the U.S. owned the biggest market share of the North American intravenous infusion industry. Over the projected period, the Asia-Pacific market is anticipated to have a sizable CAGR.

Share your Queries @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/enquiry/1509

Asian nations have dense populations and a high prevalence of chronic diseases like cancer, diabetes, and cardiovascular ailments. Because of their reputation for providing quality healthcare and economical surgery, these countries are popular destinations for medical tourism. China, Japan, and India are among the developing nations in Asia having advanced healthcare facilities. According to estimates, the European regional market will increase quickly, mostly due to recent advances in healthcare, advancing economies, and rising per-person disposable income. Europe held the second-largest market share. The demand for these pumps in Europe is expected to be driven by a global burden of chronic diseases in this area and major spending by the European Commission in the healthcare sector.

Discover more research Reports on Healthcare Industry by Market Research Future:

Insulin Pumps Market Share, Trends and Growth Analysis By Type (Traditional Insulin Pumps, Smart Insulin Pumps and Disposable Insulin Pumps), Accessories (Insulin Reservoirs, Infusion Sets and Infusion Set Insertion Devices), Application (Type I Diabetes and Type II Diabetes), End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Home Care, Laboratories) - Forecast till 2028

Micropump Market Information by Product Type (Mechanical Micropump, Piezoelectric Micropump, Syringe Pump, Peristaltic Pump and Non-Mechanical Micropump), Material (Polymer, Glass and Silicon), Application (Drug Delivery Systems, Medical Device and In-Vitro Diagnostics), End User (Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers and Research Institutes) - Forecast till 2030

Veterinary Infusion Pumps Market Research Report: by Type (Syringe Infusion Pump and Large-Volume Infusion Pump), by End User (Veterinary Hospitals, Veterinary Clinics, and Others) - Forecast Till 2030

About Market Research Future:

Market Research Future (MRFR) is a global market research company that takes pride in its services, offering a complete and accurate analysis with regard to diverse markets and consumers worldwide. Market Research Future has the distinguished objective of providing the optimal quality research and granular research to clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help answer your most important questions.

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Market Research Future (Part of Wantstats Research and Media Private Limited) 99 Hudson Street, 5Th Floor New York, NY 10013 United States of America +1 628 258 0071 (US) +44 2035 002 764 (UK) Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com