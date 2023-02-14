An Enticing And Sensual Flow Through Elevating Soul And R&B Music – K. Huggs’ Mesmerizes With New Album ‘NAKED’

Making waves in the US and Internationally with her soulful and resonating mix of tunes, K. Huggs marks a sparkling resurgence with her sophomore album ‘NAKED’

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES, February 14, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- A heartfelt and magnetizing illustration of loss, pain, triumph, and sensuality, K.Huggs’ new record takes listeners on a journey of emotions. For the artist, music truly is life, and with her charismatic vocal energy and immersive songwriting, K. brings to the stage a unique and authentic flair.With her sophomore album, ‘ NAKED ,’ which dropped for audiences on November 18th, 2022, the eclectic artist continues her upward ascent. A memorable blend that depicts the artist’s storytelling expertise, the new album features several enriching singles such as “Oh My Gawd ft. Base Fase,” and “Back 2 The Music,” which have amassed thousands of streams on Spotify and Tidal.Having risen to the scene with her debut album, “ She Rains ” which dropped in 2016, K.Huggs captivated audiences in the US and abroad. A seasoned star, K.’s music has collectively garnered over 343,000 streams on Spotify, and has experience opening for the likes of the Zapp Band, Kurtis Blow, Loose Ends, Noel Gourdin, SWV, and Anthony Hamilton.Straddling the genres of R&B, Pop, Dance, and Spoken Word, K.Huggs music portrays a rich array of musical styles. K’s cousin Matthew “BigBeatz” Franklin produced the ‘Naked Intro’, ‘Oh My Gawd feat. Base Fase’, as well as the Naked Outro. Similarly, “Soakin’ Wet feat MarkPain” is produced by Mark Andrew Wilson (MarkPain) of the well-known East Coast Family.Prior to the release of her album, K. conducted a ‘Silent Album’ listening party with Chicago-based Urban Fêtes at a red carpet at Epic Ultra Lounge in Indianapolis. Attending the launch were guests from Indiana, Atlanta, and Houston, cigars by Kentucky-based Gary Lōks Premium Cigars, Skincare products by Indianapolis-based Bodied By J, and Lip Gloss by Indianapolis-based Lady Beatz Beauty Brand.A stunning artist, K. has had her music airing on radio stations globally, has done live interviews with several radio stations around the world, has been #1 on the Indy Charts for ReverbNation, and currently has thousands of monthly listeners on Spotify!Visit K.Hugg’s official website at KHuggs.com or at Zoomiez-Entertainment.com to stream her new album, ‘NAKED’. Follow the artist on social media for updates on new music, and reach out to the artist for interviews, reviews, and/or collaboration opportunities.ABOUTK. Huggs is an emerging artist, born and raised in Indianapolis who comes from a close-knit musical family. K.’s mom is a singer, songwriter, composer, pianist, organist, and music teacher, and is currently writing a music curriculum. Her dad is also a published poet.Having been exposed to music her entire life, K. wrote her 1st song at the age of 7. A talented vocalist, spoken word artist, songwriter, and budding violinist, K. uses a mix of talented and award-winning producers to create an eclectic mix of genres including R&B, Inspirational, Dance, EDM, Neo Soul, Gospel, Pop, Hip Hop, & Spoken Word!LINKSFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/KHuggsMusic Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/khuggsontheair Twitter: https://twitter.com/khuggs YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/KHuggsOnTheAir Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/artist/4czrrVCNrws0LnSpGn6zDG Reverbnation: https://www.reverbnation.com/KHuggs LastFM: https://www.last.fm/music/K.+Huggs LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/khuggs

NAKED