Silver Jeans Co.™ Launches New Infinite Fit Denim for Men

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silver Jeans Co.™, the brand known for producing quality, great-fitting denim, is proud to announce the release of the all-new, technology-driven Infinite Fit jean for Men, featuring two fit options and simple sizing – the Athletic Skinny Leg and Relaxed Straight Leg.

Why is the "do anything" Infinite Fit collection so comfortable? It's all in the flexibility of the fabric. The revolutionary jean moves with the body, providing ultimate freedom and comfort, thanks to the brand's revolutionary "Super Power Stretch" denim fabric that provides more than 90% elasticity, expanding and contracting for ultimate comfort with every movement. The Indigo-wash jeans feature superior shape retention to give men that extra bit of room, without sacrificing style or risking the jean wearing out over time. Think of it like a rubber band that stretches, but snaps right back into place. Never baggy or sloppy-looking—yet always comfortable—it's truly one-of-a-kind.

"While it may seem like magic, it's really our years of research and development in fabric and fit that have led us to create this game-changing jean," said the brand's CEO, Michael Silver. "Imagine if a perfect-fitting jean merged with the most comfortable pair of sweats; that's Infinite Fit. We call it the do-anything jean because it truly works for wherever the day leads. It looks good enough to wear in the office, but it's comfortable enough to be worn as activewear. Perfect for any adventures—from work to play—Infinite Fit is the ultimate transition jean."

The brand's expansion of its Infinite Fit innovation into men's styles rounds out the adaptive, inclusive jean collection's goal of offering fits for every body that are high-quality, creating a closet staple with enhanced comfort in mind.

Infinite Fit Athletic Skinny

Sits at the waist

Athletic Fit with room in the thigh

Tapers to a skinny leg

Dark wash

Infinite Fit Relaxed Straight

Sits at the waist

Relaxed fit through the thigh

Straight Leg

Medium wash

Simplicity in sizing:

S = waist sizes 29-30

M = waist sizes 31-32

L = waist sizes 33-34

XL = waist sizes 35-36

XXL = waist sizes 37-38

Infinite Fit retails for $88 USD and $108 CAD. It is currently available online at silverjeans.com, and is now specialty retailers including Nordstrom.com and Macys.com in the U.S. and Mark's and PSEUDIO in Canada.

About Silver Jeans Co.™:

Established in 1991, Silver Jeans Co.'s history and heritage are what make them one of a kind. The brand is known for their expertly crafted denim that's designed to fit every body type. With a unique design approach and variety of options when it comes to rises, leg openings, inseams and washes, Silver Jeans Co.™ is the destination for anyone looking for their perfect denim fit. Silver Jeans Co.™ products are sold online at silverjeans.com, as well as major department stores and independent retailers.

