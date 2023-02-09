Lexington Clinic, Central Kentucky's Oldest and Largest Multi-Specialty Physician Group, Partners with agilon health to Introduce Value-based Primary Care Delivery

The partnership supports agilon and Lexington Clinic's missions to transform health care for seniors and at the community level

Lexington Clinic announced today that it has formed a new partnership with agilon health inc. AGL, the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health in our communities, that will transition its primary care delivery system to a full-risk, value-based care model to enhance outcomes and quality of care for Central Kentucky Medicare patients beginning in 2024.

"Partnering with agilon health is a natural fit for Lexington Clinic, where our mission is to constantly innovate and improve healthcare access for Kentuckians," said Stephen J. Behnke, MD, MBA, chief executive officer, Lexington Clinic. "With the support and partnership of agilon health, we will meet the challenges of tomorrow head on with a model rooted in value for our patients and the principle that our patients and their whole health should be at the center of how we operate. We are excited to bring the partnership and the benefits of the agilon model to our patients, physicians, and wider community."

Lexington Clinic is the largest multi-specialty medical group in Central Kentucky, with 25 locations in a region of 1.3 million residents. Founded in 1920, Lexington Clinic has a "rich history of medical innovation and superior care," as it treats 2,000 patients per day, or 600,000 annually. Today, the company has more than 200 providers, in over 30 specialties, supported by a staff of 1,000 professionals and 60 primary care providers.

"This new partnership with Lexington Clinic underscores the growing desire amongst primary care physicians to make the transition to a model of care for their Medicare patients that prioritizes quality and outcomes," said Steve Sell, chief executive officer, agilon health. "Our integrated partnership model strengthens with every new addition, and we are well positioned to support the Lexington Clinic team as they join our rapidly expanding cohort of agilon partners who seek to transform health care in the communities they serve."

Lexington Clinic is joining agilon's growing network of physician partners and will be part of the 2024 class of new partner organizations. agilon is accelerating at scale the transition to a value-based, Total Care Model for senior patients through its aligned partnerships, purpose-built platform, and peer network of like-minded physicians. As of this year, agilon is in long-term partnerships with 23 physician groups across 12 states and 25 diverse geographies and has more than 2,200 primary care physicians in its growing PCP network.

About Lexington Clinic

Lexington Clinic was founded in 1920 and is Central Kentucky's oldest and largest group practice. Lexington Clinic has 200+ providers and serves more than 600,000 patients every year. Lexington Clinic has providers in 30 different specialties and 25+ locations throughout Central Kentucky. For more information about Lexington Clinic, please visit LexingtonClinic.com or you can follow us on Facebook.

About agilon health

agilon health is the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities. Through our partnerships and purpose-built platform, agilon is accelerating at scale how physician groups transition to a value-based Total Care Model for senior patients. agilon provides the technology, people, capital, process, and access to a peer network of 2,200+ PCPs that allow physician groups to maintain their independence and focus on the total health of their most vulnerable patients. Together, agilon and its physician partners are creating the healthcare system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. The result: healthier communities and empowered doctors. agilon is the trusted partner in 25 diverse communities and is here to help more of our nation's leading physician groups and health systems have a sustained, thriving future. For more information about agilon health, visit www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230209005164/en/