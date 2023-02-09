Madison Metals to Webcast Live Presentation at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 14, 2023

TORONTO, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madison Metals Inc. (the "Company" or "Madison") GREN MMTLF is pleased to announce that Duane Parnham, Executive Chairman and CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 14, 2023. The Company invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors, analysts, and reporters covering the uranium market, to attend its real-time presentation to learn about:



Madison's progress in developing quality, advanced assets in Namibia, with mining licenses in close proximity to proven uranium mines.

Namibia as a mining-friendly jurisdiction and the world's second-largest uranium producer, with excellent infrastructure to support mining activities.

Madison's management team, which has 50+ years of experience, including 22 in Namibia, and a track record of creating over C$1.4 billion in shareholder value.

The Company's innovative strategies in continuing to deliver shareholder value through the creation of the first-ever uranium token, which is backed by real-world assets in Namibia.

The exclusive strategic partnership behind the Company's uranium non-fungible token (NFT) and how forward selling a portion of Madison's uranium resources is enabling the Company to capitalize itself on a non-dilutive basis.



Madison Presentation

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask Madison questions in real-time:

DATE: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

TIME: 10:00 a.m. Eastern

LINK: https://bit.ly/3JCTs89

Available for 1x1 meetings: February 14-17, 2023

If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

In addition to the 1 x 1 meetings, Madison welcomes media interview requests from reporters for expert insights, outlook on the uranium sector and current mining exploration. Media inquiries and analyst briefing requests may be directed to Primoris Group Inc. at media@primorisgroup.com or +1 (416) 489-0092.

About Madison Metals Inc.

Madison Metals Inc. GREN MMTLF is an upstream mining and exploration company focused on sustainable uranium production in Namibia and Canada. Using cutting-edge technologies and modern strategies, Madison Metals Inc. is positioned to move advanced uranium assets to market quickly.

With over 50 years of mining experience, including 22 years in Namibia, its management team has geological and financial expertise and a track record of creating shareholder value.

Additional information about Madison Metals Inc. can be found at madisonmetals.ca and on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

For further information, please contact:

Duane Parnham

Executive Chairman & CEO

Madison Metals Inc.

+1 (416) 489-0092

ir@madisonmetals.ca

Media inquiries:

Adam Bello

Manager, Media & Analyst Relations

Primoris Group Inc.

+1 (416) 489-0092

media@primorisgroup.com Investor/shareholder inquiries:

Neil Simon

Chairman & CEO

Investor Cubed Inc.

+1 (647) 258-3310

nsimon@investor3.ca

