Championing a Better Future for Supply Chain and Its People, Lorraine C. Serva Takes on Key Role as Chief People Officer as Part of SDI's Broader Vision

The promotion is further evidence that investing in talent is essential for companies navigating a changing supply chain world.

BRISTOL, Pa., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SDI, the leader in digital supply chain solutions and services recently announced the promotion of Lorraine C. Serva – MBA, SPHR, SHRM-SCP, CPSP as its first Chief People Officer (CPO). Reporting directly to SDI's President and CEO, Christopher Moore, Serva was promoted from her previous position as Vice President of Human Resources.

Serva joined the organization in October 2020, amidst the COVID pandemic, to help the organization navigate the disruptive forces of the supply chain landscape. Building a strong foundation for the future, Serva focused on the employee experience: strengthening employee engagement, improving retention, and recruiting a highly-qualified, diverse workforce. In this expanded role, Serva will be responsible for further evolving the enterprise people strategy and human resource functions, including talent management, recruitment, organizational and leadership development, safety, compensation, benefits, and employee relations, with a sustained focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion.

"I joined SDI because I was excited about the vision, direction, and growth of the company. I stay because I have had the opportunity to learn, grow, and excel in my role… and I get to work with amazing, talented, supportive colleagues," said Serva. "SDI believes strongly in empowering their people to thrive in the supply chain revolution. For HR, that means we don't have to waste time convincing others of the value of investing in our people. Instead, we can focus on delivering excellent programs that benefit our employees. Going forward, my high-performing HR team will continue to create and improve the development programs we offer our employees. We'll continue to promote an inclusive culture where employees can excel. And we will continue to keep an open feedback loop to constantly improve SDI's employee value proposition."

Advancing a people-first approach in supply chain, in Q1 of 2023, Serva's team will be rolling out new safety programs, a new development program for storeroom attendants, and a new recruiting website that makes it even easier for potential employees to learn about supply chain and find their role in transforming the industry.

"In just two years, Lorraine's leadership and commitment to employee development has resulted in the creation of multiple professional development and training opportunities, including specialty career path programs which underscore our commitment to develop and retain our team members," said SDI CEO, Chris Moore. "As a valued member of my leadership team, she will continue to provide exceptional experiences for our team members as we scale to meet our continued rapid growth. I'm extremely proud that she and her talented team were recently honored as the Delaware Valley 2022 HR Department of the Year. Lorraine will build upon her achievements to ensure the right programs and people are in place to deliver unrivaled client experiences."

Before joining SDI, Lorraine Serva held various HR leadership roles in forward-facing, service-oriented companies including Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurants, MTM Technologies, and Medallion Hotels (Hilton). She holds a Master of Business Administration from Syracuse University and a Bachelor of Science and Arts in Spanish and Literature from the University of Massachusetts. Supplementing her professional HR credentials, Serva is a Coaching Clinic Licensed Facilitator and is certified in Kirkpatrick 4 Levels, Caliper Foundations and Masters, MBTI, Mediation, and Lominger Leadership Architect 101.

About SDI

SDI is a Digital Supply Chain Solutions firm with a focused practice in Indirect Materials, MRO, and Industrial/Facilities Technology. We go to market through an innovative As-a-Service offering, delivering custom solutions and results designed to improve our client's supply chain performance.

The company's service offering is further enhanced by their ZEUS Digital Supply Chain Management platform which includes the mobile apps -- ZEUS Ordering, ZEUS Materials Management, PPE As-A-Service and ZEUS Integrated Parts Management (IPM) -- now available on the Apple Store.

Using a custom suite of products, services and tools, SDI's platform coordinates, aligns and optimizes every step of the digital supply chain. Lower costs, smarter inventories and more reliable facilities and production are all natural results from a more connected supply chain. To learn more visit: https://www.sdi.com or contact mailto: sales@sdi.com [sales@sdi.com ]

