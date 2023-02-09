EicOsis Announces the Appointment of Dr. Cindy McReynolds as CEO

Safely treating chronic inflammation while bringing new hope to patients with pain

DAVIS, Calif., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EicOsis Human Health is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Cindy McReynolds as CEO. Dr. McReynolds will lead EicOsis through the commercialization of its new therapeutic solution for chronic conditions that affects tens of millions of people, including those with Osteoarthritis, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease.

"I'm thrilled and honored to be moving into the CEO role to lead EicOsis and advance its leading drug to clinical proof of concept. Soluble epoxide hydrolase inhibitors are a much-needed new drug class with huge potential," said Dr. McReynolds.

As a co-founder, Dr. McReynolds played a key role building EicOsis into a leader in therapeutics targeting soluble epoxide hydrolase (sEH). She earned her Ph.D. at UC Davis and has deep experience advancing drugs through preclinical and clinical development, including EicOsis' leading drug EC5026. In addition, Dr. McReynolds has published extensively on the science of sEH as an important new drug target.

"Cindy's scientific insight, drive, and commitment ideally positions her to take EicOsis to the next level and builds on the vast body of science validating our approach," said outgoing CEO Dr. Bruce Hammock. "I know Cindy will continue to deliver great results for EicOsis and for a great many patients."

Dr. Hammock is transitioning to Chief Scientific Officer, where he will continue to deliver cutting edge progress in translating soluble epoxide hydrolase inhibitors into clinical results. As a Distinguished Professor at UC Davis and a Member of the US National Academy of Sciences, Dr. Hammock has pioneered research in soluble epoxide hydrolase and built EicOsis to translate these findings into a revolutionary new solution for chronic inflammation and pain.

"We'd like to thank Bruce for his incredible leadership in the field and as CEO of EicOsis," said Chris Somerville, Board member of EicOsis Human Health. "We're looking forward to his continued scientific leadership and to his continued support in Cindy's new role."

About EicOsis Human Health

EicOsis Human Health is a leader in the clinical development of soluble epoxide hydrolase inhibitors, an innovative approach to treating chronic inflammation and pain. Based in Davis California EicOsis has completed two phase 1a clinical studies with its lead clinical program EC5026 demonstrating clinical safety and PK with oral dosing and is advancing EC5026 to clinical proof of concept.

