Password Management Market Size set to Grow at 22.6% CAGR to Reach USD 9.4 Billion By 2030

TOKYO, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Password Management Market Size gathered USD 1.5 Billion in 2021 and is set to garner a market size of USD 9.4 Billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 22.6% from 2022 to 2030.



Password Management Market Research Report Highlights and Statistics

With the increasing number of digital devices and applications, the need for secure password management solutions is increasing, including in SMEs, MNCs and government offices.

Multi-factor authentication is one of the key features of password management solutions and is becoming increasingly popular due to the enhanced security it provides.

Cloud-based solutions are expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, as they offer increased scalability and flexibility compared to traditional on-premise solutions.

North America has the largest password management market share, due to the high level of awareness and adoption of digital security solutions.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR for the forecast period.

Key players such as Microsoft, Google, LastPass, and Dashlane dominate the password management market space.



Password Management Market Report Coverage:

Market Password Management Market Password Management Market Size 2021 USD 1.5 Billion Password Management Market Forecast 2030 USD 9.4 Billion Password Management Market CAGR During 2022 - 2030 22.6% Password Management Market Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Password Management Market Base Year 2021 Password Management Market Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Access, By Organization, By End-User, And By Geography Password Management Market Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Avatier Corporation, CA Technologies, Courion Corporation, Fastpass Corporation, Google Inc., Hitachi ID Systems, Inc., Knowledge Secure Systems Ltd., Microsoft Corporation, NetIQ Corporation, Quest Software, Sonicwall Inc., and SailPoint Technologies Pvt. Ltd. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis

Password Management Market Overview

The Password Management Market focuses on providing solutions for securely storing, managing, and retrieving digital passwords. These solutions aim to mitigate the risk of cyber attacks, such as hacking and data breaches, by implementing robust security protocols and encryption techniques. With the increasing number of digital devices and applications, the need for password management solutions has become imperative.

Password management solutions are being increasingly adopted by firms across various industries, such as finance, healthcare, retail, and government. Some of the key features of these solutions include password generation, password vault, multi-factor authentication, and password synchronization. These solutions offer a range of benefits, including increased efficiency and productivity, reduced security risks, and improved customer satisfaction.

The market for password management solutions is highly competitive, with several well-established players as well as new entrants vying for market share. The competition is driven by factors such as product innovation, pricing, and brand recognition.

The market for password management solutions is influenced by technological advancements, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, which are leading to the development of advanced password management solutions.

Trends in the Password Management Market

Biometric Authentication applications such as fingerprint and facial recognition, are expected to increase in password management solutions as they offer improved security compared to traditional methods such as passwords and pins.

Password Synchronization: The trend towards password synchronization, where passwords are automatically updated across multiple devices, is expected to increase, as it offers increased efficiency and convenience to users.

Increased Use of Mobile Devices: The increased use of mobile devices is expected to drive the adoption of mobile-compatible password management solutions.

Increased Focus on User Experience is estimated to increase, as password management solutions seek to provide a seamless and user-friendly experience to users.

Integration with IoT devices: The integration of password management solutions with IoT devices is expected to increase, as the number of connected devices continues to grow.



Password Management Market Dynamics

Increasing number of digital devices and applications: The growing number of digital devices and applications is increasing the need for password management solutions, as individuals and organizations seek to manage their growing number of passwords in a secure and convenient manner.

Remote workforce: The trend towards remote work is increasing the demand for password management solutions that can securely manage passwords for remote workers.

Increased demand for automated password management: The demand for automated password management solutions, which can automatically generate, store, and retrieve passwords, is growing, as it offers increased efficiency and security to users.

Integration with Third-Party Applications: The integration of password management solutions with third-party applications, such as email and productivity tools, is expected to increase, as it offers increased efficiency and convenience to users.

Increased Adoption among Government Agencies is expected to propel the growth of the market, as these organizations seek to enhance their digital security and compliance with regulations.

Growth Hampering Factors in the Password Management Market

Privacy concerns can be a hindrance to market growth, as users may be hesitant to store their passwords with third-party providers.

Security breaches of password management solutions can damage the reputation of the industry and hinder market growth.

Competition from alternative security solutions, such as biometric authentication, can hinder market growth.

Technological obsolescence: The rapid pace of technological change and innovation can render existing password management solutions obsolete, which can hinder market growth.

Regulation and compliance: The complexity of regulations and compliance requirements can be a hindrance to market growth, as organizations may be hesitant to adopt solutions that do not meet these requirements.

Difficulty in measuring the ROI: The difficulty in measuring the return on investment for password management solutions can be a hindrance to market growth, as organizations may be hesitant to invest in solutions that do not offer a clear benefit.

Market Segmentation

By Type

Self-Service Password Management

Privileged User Password Management

By Access

Voice-Enabled Password Systems

Mobile Devices

Desktops & Laptops

Others

By Organization

Large Organization

Small & Medium Organization

By End-User

Telecom & IT

BFSI

Healthcare Manufacturing

Public Sector & Utilities

Education

Retail & Wholesale Distribution

Others



Password Management Market Overview by Region

North America's Password Management Market share is the highest globally, driven by the presence of a large number of technology companies, the high level of digitalization, and the awareness of cybersecurity. The region is home to several established players in the market, such as LastPass, 1Password, and Dashlane.

The Asia-Pacific region's Password Management market share is growing at the fastest pace, driven by the increasing adoption of digital technologies and the growing awareness of cybersecurity. The region is characterized by a large and rapidly growing population, which is driving the growth of the digital economy and the demand for password management solutions.

Europe is another key market for Password Management, driven by the growing adoption of digital technologies, the increasing awareness of cybersecurity, and the trend towards remote work. The region is characterized by a large number of small and medium-sized enterprises that are adopting password management solutions to enhance their digital security.

The South American and MEA regions have a smaller Password Management market share. But the market is expected to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of digital technologies and the growing awareness of cybersecurity.

Password Management Market Key Players

The password management market is highly competitive with a large number of players offering various solutions. Some of the key players in the market include 1Password, LastPass, Dashlane, Keeper, Bitwarden, RoboForm, True Key, Sticky Password, Blur, Auth0, NordPass, 1Form, RememBear, Myki, LogMeOnce, Password Boss, NordLock, SplashID, and LogDog. These players have been making significant investments in research and development to bring innovative products to market and gain a competitive edge.

