Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,001 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,789 in the last 365 days.

"2023" Parody of Apple's "1984" Ad Offers Poignant Depiction of Screen Time on 39th Anniversary of Its Release

WASHINGTON, Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HUGO Creative releases "2023," a parody of Apple's "1984" ad to stimulate greater social awareness around screen time issues and the necessity of putting digital wellness at the forefront.

Airing only once during the 1984 Super Bowl, the original Apple ad is still widely regarded as one of most iconic Super Bowl ads of all time.

This new parody offers a near shot-for-shot poignant new look at how the world's most beloved tech company has morphed over the past 39 years. Aiming to provoke insightful and constructive conversation on the ever-evolving issue of screen time and social media addiction HUGO's Founder, Matt Guastaferro shared, "While the original message was honorable and noble, it has tarnished over time. We created this version in our unique, playful style and added our own twists to reveal a message that is vitally pertinent to our current society where new technology emerges almost daily and social media addiction runs rampant."

Guastaferro concluded, "Having finally seen the documentary 'The Social Dilemma' just last year, along with witnessing the impact that screen time and social media has on my daughter, even at a young age, transformed this simple passion project into a pursuit for creating a more meaningful commentary on the current state of human connection. This year marks the 39th anniversary of Apple's '1984' ad, so it felt appropriate to unveil this new version for the first time now."

To learn more about "2023" and its mission visit: hugo-creative.com/work/parody/

About HUGO Creative: Mischief is our game. We thrive off telling the better story, promoting brighter ideas and instigating optimistic overthrow of the trite and expected. We incite positive rebellion, forming spirited alliances, all to further your mission. Visit: hugo-creative.com

Media Contact:
937-542-9935
353501@email4pr.com 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/2023-parody-of-apples-1984-ad-offers-poignant-depiction-of-screen-time-on-39th-anniversary-of-its-release-301742697.html

SOURCE HUGO Creative

You just read:

"2023" Parody of Apple's "1984" Ad Offers Poignant Depiction of Screen Time on 39th Anniversary of Its Release

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.