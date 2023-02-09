TEDxAlexanderPark Presents 10 Brilliant Thought Leaders with a Passion to Impact the World at The Eagle Theatre in Sugar Hill, Ga

SUGAR HILL, Ga., Feb. 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TEDxAlexanderPark is hosting a live event February 25, 2023 at the Eagle Theater in Sugar Hill, GA, highlighting ten brilliant thought leaders from all walks of life with a passion to impact the world.

TEDxAlexanderPark's theme "Back to Basics" comes from Theodor Seuss Geisel also known as Dr. Seuss who in 1971 published a book titled the Lorax, which shares the story of an old man named Once-ler who endows a young boy with the responsibility to save the future of forestry, animals and humanity by planting a last Truffula (tree) seed and avoiding the greed of profit-over-planet that led the Once-ler to nearly pioneer an apocalypse.

"It's amazing to see our community come together around the common intention to impact our local and global community," says organizer Darryll Stinson.

From teenagers to seniors, average salary earners to multi-multi-millionaires, TEDxAlexanderPark speakers will present topics ranging from technology and education to pet adoption, mindfulness, and consciousness. All the talks will be centered around a common event goal — manifesting community impact.

Speakers include: Ocean Robbins, co-founder and CEO of the Food Revolution Network, Ashley Wright, 2023 Gwinnett County Teacher of the Year; Bucky O'Neil, International Speaker and Mentor; Elyssa Fernandez a young filmmaker, artist, and entrepreneur; Lee Richter, Global Leader and award-winning CEO; Ameya Agnihotri, student at the Gwinnett School of Mathematics and Technology; Stephen Schettini, Ex-Monk and thought leader; Iris Grimm, 22 plus year Dog Trainer; Dr. Matisa Wilbon, anthropologist and sociologist; and Travis Hall, lead Pastor of Life Church International.

Former Fortune 100 executive Steven Monahan serves as co-organizer of the event, as well as the City of Sugar Hill Mayor Brandon Hembree.

Seating is extremely limited. Visit: www.tedxalexanderpark.com/attend

