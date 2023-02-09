The Well Told Company Continues Foray into U.S. with Addition of Good Earth Markets and 23 New Independent Retailers

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 9, 2023) - The Well Told Company Inc. WLCO 7HO ("Well Told" or ‎the "Company"), the female-founded wellness company that offers plant-‎based supplements, remedies, and other functional wellness products, announces it has expanded distribution in the U.S. with the addition of Good Earth Markets as well as 23 new independent retailers including: Cornucopia Foods, Hi Mango Natural Market, Sunac Natural Market, The Local Food Market, and Detoxx Bar Health Food Market in New York; Gold Lion Farm in Georgia; Wildwood Community Market in North Carolina; Rainbow Natural Remedies in Washington; The Market and Marigold Market in Texas; Downtown Grocery in Wisconsin; Healthy Foods LLC in Hawaii; Health In Hand in Ohio; Nature's Gift Organic Market and Healthy Habitz in Michigan; Sunshine Health Market in Louisiana; Nature's Best and Nutrition Center #1 in Kentucky; Chestertown Natural Foods in Maryland; Pass Health Foods in Illinois; Soulberry Natural Market in Pennsylvania; The Goods in Alaska; and Urban Kitchen in Florida.

These new additions bring the Company's U.S. points of distribution to over 9,200 in little over a year since launch.

Indeed, Well Told launched into the U.S. market in December 2021 with 750 CVS pharmacies; this number has since grown to 1,200 CVS pharmacies and the number of SKUs at CVS has gone from 2 to 10. Following that, the Company launched into U.S. airports in the third quarter of 2022. Since then, the Company has announced it will soon be launching 10 products at Bartell Drugs, the Pacific Northwest division of Rite Aid, as well as launching into Walgreens, the second largest pharmacy in the U.S.,* where products are expected to be on-shelf by Q2 2023.

"We are just getting started in the U.S. and the enthusiasm for our brand on the part of retailers of all sizes is terrific," said Monica Ruffo, founder and CEO. "We continue to feel very bullish about our growth potential and proud of our team's accomplishments to date; just over one year after our launch into the U.S., we will soon be available in three of the largest pharmacy chains in the U.S. which is no small feat."

About The Well Told Company Inc.

Well Told is a female-founded, emerging plant-based wellness company that formulates, develops, distributes and sells a variety of supplements, remedies and other functional wellness products. Founded by serial entrepreneur and award-winning leader Monica Ruffo, it was after undergoing treatment for breast cancer, and deciding to take her health into her own hands that she discovered the lack of transparency and availability of clean, plant-based formulations in the wellness industry. With the mission "Clean wellness for all", Well Told's products are currently available in over 2,000 stores across Canada including several well-known retailers and recently launched in over 1,000 pharmacies in the U.S. in addition to being available at welltold.com, on Amazon, and in airports across the U.S.

*According to Statista's Number of stores of the leading drugstores in the United States in 2021, CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance are the two largest U.S. pharmacies by number of stores and Rite Aid is the sixth largest.

