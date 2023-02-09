Blue Corner Signs 10-year Agreement with BluePoint to Deploy 280 EV Chargers at Business & Conference Network Centers in Belgium

/EIN News/ -- New EV chargers to be installed in high traffic business and event centers to help meet the demands of EV drivers and progress EV adoption for a more sustainable future

BRUSSELS, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blue Corner, a Blink Charging Company (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW) (Blue Corner), and pioneer of electric vehicle charging in Europe, today announced it has signed a 10-year agreement with BluePoint, a leading venue and workspace provider and subsidiary of Belgium’s Technology Trade Federation AGORIA, to deploy 280 EV charging ports to support more than 2,000 member companies at BluePoint’s business & network centers throughout Belgium.

Blue Corner will install, operate, and maintain the new EQ 200 EV chargers at selected BluePoint business & conference centers located in Brussels, Antwerp and Liege. The installation of the fast Level 2 chargers will be phased in over the next couple years, providing much needed charging services to meet the increasing demand as EV sales continue to grow throughout Belgium.

“We are proud to partner with BluePoint and AGORIA to install the right chargers in the right places to ensure we are meeting the needs of EV drivers,” said Olivier Van Schap, Managing Director at Blue Corner. “We welcome the employees of the more than 2,000 AGORIA member companies to our expanding EV charging network throughout Belgium and helping drive the adoption of EVs everywhere.”

AGORIA brings together 2,079 technology companies and all those who are inspired by technology. With more than 321,000 employees, this technology sector is the largest sector in Belgium with a clear focus on digitalization, the manufacturing industry of tomorrow, infrastructure, climate, environment, and energy.

“We want to support and engage our members to develop a mobility plan leading to the modal shift so that by the year 2025 at least half of our members have made this important step. By the same year, we want to help prepare our members so that every new car company in the sector is powered by a zero-emission technology,” Jean-Marc Timmermans, AGORIA Business Group Leader Manufacturing, Transport & Mobility Technologies said.

Philippe Vanwichelen, BluePoint Technology and Project Manager said: “Today, we are sending a clear message that the transition to a more sustainable and connected future is a step closer to reality. Our agreement with Blue Corner today is part of our national strategy to making concrete and strong commitments to ultimately create as much value for society as possible.”

Scheduled for installation is the newly released EQ 200, designed by Blink Charing with flexibility in mind, to fit any location with its compact form and multiple installation options. This three-phase AC charging station produces a powerful 32 amps at 22kW of output and offers a simplified management experience with networked remote support for configuration, maintenance, and hassle-free control of the charging station. This impressive charger is able to connect to Wi-Fi and to interact with various Home Energy Management Systems (HEMS), with comprehensive access to remote controls. Users will also have access to, and communicate with the Blink Charging Mobile App as well as providing visibility on the Blink Map to over 440,000 active EV drivers registered on the Blink Network across 27 countries.

Additionally, the EQ 200 is focused on providing efficiency and intelligent scalability, with growth in mind with supporting technologies such as Plug & Charge (ISO 15118) functionality, enabling an electric vehicle to automatically identify and authorize itself to a compatible charging station on behalf of the driver, to receive energy for recharging its battery. The only action required by the driver is to plug the charging cable into the EV and/or charging station.

ABOUT BLUE CORNER

Blue Corner, founded 2011, focuses on smart 360° total solutions with subscriptions for business, private EV drivers and corporate partners. Our rapidly growing network has more than 15,000 chargers across Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and France. The Blue Corner public charging card opens up 250,000 charging ports across Europe. Blue Corner currently has more than 100 staff and is headquartered in Antwerp. https://www.bluecorner.be

Blue Corner is a Blink Charging Company (Nasdaq: BLNK, BLNKW), a world leader in EV charging equipment that designs, manufactures, owns and operates charging stations. Blink's key products and services include the Blink EV charging network, EV charging equipment and EV charging services.

For more information, visit https://blinkcharging.com/.

ABOUT AGORIA

Agoria, the federation of the technology industry, brings together 2079 technology companies and all those who are inspired by technology. With more than 321,000 employees, the technology sector is the largest sector in Belgium and Agoria is the largest federation within FEB. Some 70 percent of Agoria's members are SMEs.

Agoria has more than 200 employees. They work at members' homes or offices in Brussels, Antwerp, Liege, Ghent and Charleroi. In the first three cities, Agoria has its own BluePoint business center and a Tech.Lounge.

Agoria's services and positions focus on digitalization, the manufacturing industry of tomorrow, talent management policy and training, market developments, regulation, infrastructure, climate, environment and energy. Agoria aims to connect all those inspired by technology and innovation, increase business success and shape a sustainable future. Through its Agoria Techlancers initiative, Agoria also offers a range of services to freelancers.

Through "Be The Change", Agoria focuses on the future of the labor market, via "Factory of the Future" on the strengths of our manufacturing industry and with "DigiCoach" on the further digitalization of individuals and organizations. Agoria has both a research center and an innovation center and is active at all policy levels. Bart Steukers is the CEO of Agoria. Agoria has existed since 1946.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as defined within Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will,” “should,” or other comparable terms involve risks and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that will occur in the future. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Blink Charging and members of its management, as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, including our estimate of U.S. charger production and those described in Blink Charging’s Q3 2022 Form 10-Q and other periodic reports filed with the SEC, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Except as required by federal securities law, Blink Charging undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed conditions.

Blue Corner Media Contact:

Eric Dauchy

eric.dauchy@theconstellationgroup.eu

P/Whatsapp: +32 498 513 077.

Blink Media Contact

PR@BlinkCharging.com

Blink Investor Relations Contact

IR@BlinkCharging.com

(855) 313.8187