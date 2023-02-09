Flash News: OKX Announces its Listing of $CORE, OKX’s Wallet Is Now Integrated with Shardeum

OKX is excited to announce the listing of $CORE on its exchange

OKX’s expands its Web3 ecosystem with Shardeum’s integration into the OKX wallet

OKX is pleased to announce that it now lists $CORE on its exchange as of February 8, 2023, 12:00 pm UTC.

$CORE is the base layer currency of the Core network, which is overseen by the Core Dao, the official decentralized organization developing the Satoshi Plus ecosystem. Through its provable scarcity, contraction mechanism, and governance, $CORE aims to become a leading token for value and usability among decentralized applications.

OKX Is pleased to announce that it has expanded its Web3 offerings with the integration of Shardeum into OKX’s wallet.

Shardeum is a key player in the smart contract platform ecosystem who shares OKX’s Web3 vision. This integration will enable all OKX wallet users early and easy access to the dApps on Shardeum and its Web3 ecosystem.

This integration is just a first step in the partnership between OKX and Shardeum.

To learn more, visit OKX Web3 .

