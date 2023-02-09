Backblaze Receives SOC 2 Type 2 Certification

Certification demonstrates Backblaze's ongoing commitment to rigorous and robust information security controls

SAN MATEO, Calif., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Backblaze, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLZE), the leading specialized storage cloud platform, today announced that it received a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 2 successful report after completing a SOC 2® examination of the infrastructure and operating effectiveness of controls by an independent third-party auditing firm.

Backblaze operates in data centers that are also SOC 2 certified. With Backblaze itself being SOC 2 certified, it publicly affirms that its cloud storage platform and internal policies and procedures follow industry best practices in securing customer data and account information. The successful completion of the SOC 2 examination highlights Backblaze’s ongoing commitment to protecting customer data and sustainable business practices.

"Completing a successful SOC 2 Type 2 examination provides external validation that our day-to-day operations and security measures are effective at protecting customers’ data," said Gleb Budman, CEO and Chairperson of the Board at Backblaze. "SOC 2 is the standard for effective data management control and underscores Backblaze’s trustworthiness. As the leading specialized storage cloud, we're proud to provide this validation to our customers."

Backblaze plans to be reviewed on an annual basis for continued SOC 2 compliance. Eligible customers and prospects can contact Backblaze Sales to request a copy of the SOC 2 Type 2 report.

Backblaze provides developers , businesses , and consumers with cloud services to store and use their data in an easy and affordable manner, serving as a foundation for customers to back up and archive data, host content, manage media, build applications, and more. Backblaze’s mission is to make storing and using data astonishingly easy.

