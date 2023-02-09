Arista Kids Nursery Edmonton, London, Launch Brand-New Website

/EIN News/ -- London, United Kingdom, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Arista Kids Nursery in Edmonton is dedicated to the growth and development of young children in Edmonton and surrounding areas, including Ponders End, Tottenham, and Chingford.

The nursery has just launched its brand-new website that prioritises increased useability and allows you to easily locate reviews, essential information and browse a gallery of images to provide insight into a child’s life during a day at one of the top-rated nurseries in Edmonton.

Arista Kids Nursery recognises that children’s all-round growth and development requires the careful construction of a learning programme and environment which respects children as individuals and fulfils the needs of the ‘whole child.’

This is why the passionate team skilfully plan for children as individuals through varied teaching methods and programmes so that they can learn and grow at their own pace.

Fun, Learning and Progression

Arista comes from the Greek grading system, which means “excellent,” and this is the standard the trained and skilled staff at Arista Kids Nursery Edmonton endeavour to deliver to the children every day.

Arista Kids Nursery Edmonton is a trusted child-care provider and follows the early-years foundation stage, allowing the nursery to deliver a high-quality teaching programme for children from 2-5 years old.

At the Edmonton nursery, the staff believe that learning should be fun and encourage your child’s progression through a number of engaging activities while also preparing them for the challenges that primary school often brings.

The friendly and experienced staff are always on hand to look out for your child’s wellbeing, help them settle in at the sessions and prioritise their safety.

Additionally, Arista Kids Nursery Edmonton is located near the peaceful setting of Jubilee Park, making for easy access from the surrounding London neighbourhoods.

Arista Kids Nursery Edmonton offers several highly rated child-care services, such as:

Toys and Games

At the colourful nursery, you will find plenty of games to keep your child entertained and learn through play, as well as a secure outdoor play area that is perfect for making friends.

Learning Activities

The nursery staff are fully committed to supporting your child’s education and utilise a wide range of teaching methods, along with providing stimulating activities to engage your child and inspire their creativity.

Arista Kids Nursery aims to be one of the most encouraging nurseries in Edmonton, helping children in various learning areas, including spelling, mathematics, and physical activity.

Resources

At Arista Kids Nursery Edmonton, the staff have access to several materials that can assist your child with their development.

These come in the form of educational toys and games, as well as books and visual material to inspire their imagination.

Healthy Eating

Refreshment times play an important part in the social life of the children at Arista Kids Nursery Edmonton, along with reinforcing their understanding of the importance of healthy eating.

The staff are very conscientious about the food served to the children, which is why having a weekly ‘fruit of the week’ for the children to try is essential, as well as offering healthy snacks and plenty of fresh water.

Settling Sessions

Once a child has a confirmed place at Arista Kids Nursery Edmonton, a number of settling sessions will be arranged to ensure that each child feels secure with their new environment and that they have a smooth transition into nursery life.

Parents are asked to share valuable information about their child, for example, what is special to them, favourite activities, and personal needs, including medical, feeding and sleep patterns, so the staff can adhere to each child’s individual needs and ensure a flexible approach is fostered.

More information

To find out more about Arista Kids Nursery Edmonton, please visit the brand-new website at https://www.aristakids.co.uk/.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/arista-kids-nursery-edmonton-london-launch-brand-new-website/

Arista Kids Nursery Edmonton St Peter's Church Hall, Bounces Rd London N9 8LE United Kingdom 07555 195 821 https://www.aristakids.co.uk/