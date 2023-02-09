Cell Culture Consumables Market Report (2022 to 2030) - Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Lonza Group AG, BioSpherix, Ltd. and MilliporeSigma

/EIN News/ -- Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global Cell Culture Consumables Market was estimated at US$ 21.0 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 55.93 billion by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets. owing to the advances in the cell culture consumables market, particularly in terms of innovation in equipment, as well as demand for innovative therapies such as biosimilars, states Growth Plus Reports.

Market Drivers

Advances in the cell culture consumables market, particularly in terms of innovation in equipment, media, reagents, and sera, benefits players in academic institutes, research centers, biotech firms, and pharmaceutical organizations. The introduction of enhanced cell culture products and demand for innovative therapies such as biosimilars are likely to drive global market expansion throughout the assessment period. Because cell culture is mostly connected with infection diagnosis, medication testing, and other R&D activities, the market is expected to rise at a rapid CAGR throughout the forecast period. The rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, renal disease, and cardiovascular disease drives the demand for cultural activities to enhance the availability of treatment alternatives and therapeutic agents. The loss or destruction of specific types of cells causes a few chronic diseases. These disorders can be healed by replacing damaged cells with new ones created by pluripotent stem cells employing cell culture consumables and equipment. As a result of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, there is an increased demand for such equipment that can generate new cells outside of the natural environment, fuelling the expansion of this market.

Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has increased demand for cell culture goods since cell culture technologies have played an important role in the discovery of novel diagnostic and treatment approaches for the disease. For example, research applications of cell lines, such as high-throughput COVID-19 drug screening for the discovery of novel drug candidates and studies targeted at understanding the process of viral entry into host cells are predicted to boost the market growth. Furthermore, culturing techniques provide critical tools for the creation of viral particles for vaccine development, increasing the domain's growth potential. Moreover, advances in regenerative medicine and significant unmet medical needs in emerging economies are projected to increase cell culture technology adoption. Government measures in this region are also helping the company thrive. For example, India's Union Health Ministry changed the New Pharmaceuticals & Clinical Trials Rules in January 2022 to include cell-derived or stem cell-derived products in the scope of new drugs. This provides a strong legal framework for managing the manufacture of cell-derived goods in the country, which is projected to boost industrial growth.

Excerpts from ‘By Type Segmentation’

Based on type, the global cell culture consumables market has been segmented into:

Serum

Media

Reagents

Equipment

The equipment segment is sub-segmented into chamber bioreactors, cell counters, filtration systems, centrifuges, and incubators. The media segment held the greatest revenue share during the predicted period due to the increasing demand for media goods for research and development applications.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on type, the global cell culture consumables market has been segmented into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The current COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in 2020 has greatly enhanced the North American cell culture market. Rising research efforts into the mechanisms underlying COVID-19 illnesses are propelling the cell culture industry forward. Furthermore, the increasing demand for individualized treatment in the United States, as well as the presence of multiple prominent market participants in the region, have all contributed significantly to the growth of the North America cell culture consumables market. Moreover, since the prevalence of diseases such as cancer is rising, there is a higher need for precision medicine, which drives demand for cell culture goods and consumables for their development and, as a result, market growth.

The Asia Pacific region would experience the fastest-growing market growth during the projection period. Pharmaceutical businesses are becoming more competitive, and numerous prominent contract research organizations have established themselves in countries such as India, China, South Korea, and Japan, all of which contribute considerably to the expansion of the Asia Pacific cell culture market. During the projected period, research laboratories and academic research institutes are predicted to increase the number of drug discovery activities as well as demand for cell culture techniques, which would benefit the Asia Pacific cell culture consumables market. Increasing healthcare spending, increased awareness of cell and gene therapies, and a great potential for clinical research applications.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent market players in the global cell culture consumables market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Merck KGaA

Corning Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Greiner Bio-One

MilliporeSigma

Eppendorf SE

Cellgenix

Sumitomo Bakelite

Lonza Group AG

BioSpherix, Ltd.

