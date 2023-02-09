Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,998 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 355,779 in the last 365 days.

EMCORE to Present at the Cowen 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference

/EIN News/ -- ALHAMBRA, CA, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EMCORE Corporation (Nasdaq: EMKR), a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense, communications, and sensing markets, today announced that the management of EMCORE Corporation will present at the Cowen 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at 11:30 AM ET. A live webcast of the presentation will be available at https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen131/emkr/2011135 and a replay will be available at https://investor.emcore.com.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation is a leading provider of advanced mixed-signal products that serve the aerospace & defense, communications, and sensing markets. Our best-in-class components and systems support a broad array of applications including navigation and inertial sensing, defense optoelectronics, broadband communications, optical sensing, and specialty chips for telecom and data center. We leverage industry-leading Photonic Integrated Chip (PIC), Quartz MEMS, Lithium Niobate, and Indium Phosphide chip-level technology to deliver state-of-the-art component and system-level products across our end-market applications. EMCORE has vertically-integrated manufacturing capability at its facilities in Alhambra, CA, Budd Lake, NJ, Concord, CA, and Tinley Park, IL. Our manufacturing facilities maintain ISO 9001 quality management certification, and we are AS9100 aerospace quality certified at our facilities in Budd Lake and Concord. For further information about EMCORE, please visit https://www.emcore.com.

Investor Contacts

EMCORE Corporation
Tom Minichiello
(626) 293-3400
investor@emcore.com


Primary Logo

You just read:

EMCORE to Present at the Cowen 44th Annual Aerospace/Defense & Industrials Conference

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Telecommunications


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.