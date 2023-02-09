Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Report will Value USD 49.4 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.9 % : GreyViews

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market are Eaton Corporation Plc; Graver Technologies, LLC; Merck KGaA; GE Healthcare; Amazon Filters Ltd.; Parker Hannifin Corporation; 3M; Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.; and Danaher Corporation, Inc. among others.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Size By Product Type (Membrane Filters, Filter Holders, Cartridges & Capsules, Prefilter & Depth Filter Media, Filtration Accessories, Single-Use Systems, and Others), By Application (Final Product Processing, Cell Separation, Raw Material Filtration, Water Purification, and Air Purification), By Technique (Nanofiltration, Microfiltration, Crossflow Filtration, Ultrafiltration, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the pharmaceutical filtration market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the pharmaceutical filtration market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product type, application, technique, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global pharmaceutical filtration market are Eaton Corporation Plc; Graver Technologies, LLC; Merck KGaA; GE Healthcare; Amazon Filters Ltd.; Parker Hannifin Corporation; 3M; Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.; and Danaher Corporation, Inc. among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide pharmaceutical filtration market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Technological advances in biologics and large molecules, as well as major advancements in nanofiber technology, are expected to drive the market in the coming years. Furthermore, the market is likely to expand in the next years as generic drug production increases and the demand for a clean and safe research and manufacturing environment grows. Furthermore, the market is likely to benefit from an increasing emphasis on biologics and their development for the treatment of a variety of illnesses. Some single-use filtration systems, as well as filter capsules and cartridges, have low operational volume requirements, allowing for greater production flexibility, which may be built up over time to meet demand. GE Healthcare Life Sciences, for example, offers ready-to-process cartridges for ultrafiltration, microfiltration, and pharmaceutical filtration applications at all stages, from pilot to process. SUTs remove the potential of cross-contamination, allowing for faster changeovers and many production batches. SUTs also take up less space, money, and time to sterilise than reusable systems. This reduces total operating and maintenance costs as well as the environmental effect of these operations. Because of these products, end users have been able to achieve regulatory compliance for their processes at a lesser cost. As a result, single-use or disposable solutions have proven to be a significant technological innovation in the pharmaceutical filtration sector, with their multiple benefits fueling end-user demand and, as a result, market expansion.

Scope of Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Product Type, Application, Technique, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Eaton Corporation Plc; Graver Technologies, LLC; Merck KGaA; GE Healthcare; Amazon Filters Ltd.; Parker Hannifin Corporation; 3M; Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.; and Danaher Corporation, Inc. among others.

Segmentation Analysis

The membrane filters segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product type segment is membrane filters, filter holders, cartridges & capsules, prefilter & depth filter media, filtration accessories, single-use systems, and others. The membrane filters segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing variety and effectiveness of pharmaceutical filtering via membrane filters is driving the segment's expansion.

The air purification segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is final product processing, cell separation, raw material filtration, water purification, and air purification. The air purification segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. It is a necessary procedure in all pharmaceutical and biotech companies. The FDA has developed norms and requirements for pharmaceutical and biologic manufacturing. According to 21 CFR 211.46, air filtration devices must be used in industrial locations to control the recirculation of dust from manufacturing (c).

The microfiltration segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The technique segment is nanofiltration, microfiltration, crossflow filtration, ultrafiltration, and others. The microfiltration segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. One of the segment's key motivators is product development. Merck KGaA, for example, introduced the Viresolve Pro Shield H in 2016 with the particular goal of removing parvoviruses from therapeutic protein feed streams.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the pharmaceutical filtration market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. Because of the presence of big pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical businesses in this region, such as Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Pfizer Inc., Merck KGaA, and Amgen Inc. The region's well-developed healthcare infrastructure and easy access to modern products have supported regional market expansion.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's pharmaceutical filtration market size was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.5 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12% from 2023 to 2030. Rising demand for biopharmaceuticals is expected to drive expansion in this industry. Leading German market businesses with a large distribution network in the region include Merck KGaA and Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A. The German region can gain a major proportion due to the development of new technologies and gadgets.

China

China’s pharmaceutical filtration market size was valued at USD 1.5 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 3.7 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.2% from 2023 to 2030. China presents considerable prospects for leading Pharmaceutical Filtration Market companies. Furthermore, improvements in healthcare infrastructure, an increase in the prevalence of diseases such as malaria, polio, and rabies, a strong R&D industry, improved healthcare reforms, and technical breakthroughs in the field of healthcare all contribute to market growth.

India

India's pharmaceutical filtration market size was valued at USD 1.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 12.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Because of the necessity to maintain a clean manufacturing environment, the rising frequency of airborne infections, and the rapid expansion of generics production in this region, India will have the greatest market share.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the pharmaceutical filtration market is mainly driven by the rising R&D.

