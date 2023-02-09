OptimizeRx’s Karina Castagna Named to MM+M’s 40 Under 40 List of the Medical Marketing Industry’s Brightest Young Stars

/EIN News/ -- ROCHESTER, Mich., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OptimizeRx Corp. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OPRX), a leading provider of point-of-care technology solutions helping patients start and stay on therapy, today announced its senior vice president of access and adherence, Karina Castagna, has been named to MM+M’s 40 Under 40 List for her accomplishments and contributions to the healthcare marketing industry.



In its fourth year, the 40 Under 40 list shines a light on the young marketers whose leadership, strategic thinking and digital facility have contributed to the industry’s continued growth. The list includes individuals from a range of employers, from pharma and biotech companies and agencies to device manufacturers, analytics firms and health media.

Castagna joined OptimizeRx in 2021 to expand her impact on physician and provider access to innovative digital solutions. She breaks down prescribing barriers for doctors while supporting the patient and healthcare provider journeys with digital innovations to get patients on the right therapies.

In her work, she increases the digitalization of access to help move drug manufacturers away from manual processes. By leveraging the OptimizeRx expanding platforms, Castagna helps streamline the patient intake process, resulting in decreased therapy drop-offs or delays and increased digital communications between providers and pharma field teams.

Castagna’s contributions led to the overall increased efficiency at one client Hub and, through this Hub, the utilization of a digital strategy for a specialty medication that resulted in a 300 percent increase in prescriptions and a 60 percent increase in prior authorization submissions by healthcare providers to get patients on a life-changing diabetes medication. She also launched pharmacy alerts, which is a pathway at point-of-prescribing to support physicians in prescribing specialty drugs and ultimately helping patients access these drugs.

Outside of work she is a passionate volunteer, active with nonprofits in her community that focus on children, health, and education, including the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Los Angeles.

“I’m delighted that Karina has been recognized with this honor,” said OptimizeRx CEO Will Febbo. “Her deep experience in pharma, plus her genuine passion for helping patients access and stay with the therapies they need sets her apart.”

The 2023 class of MM+M’s 40 Under 40 will be celebrated at a dinner to be held at The Edison Ballroom in New York City on February 16, 2023.

About MM+M

First published in 1966 as Medical Marketing and Media, MM+M is the media brand of record for pharmaceutical marketing and commercialization, delivering the most balanced and relevant coverage of the growing industry. The title produces an essential mix of online breaking news and analysis combined with monthly print features — timely, objective, original editorial content for an executive audience of leaders and thinkers who work in pharma, medical device, diagnostics and greater healthcare marketing. MM+M also develops conferences and live and virtual events, and engineers the industry’s premier awards program, the MM+M Awards.

About OptimizeRx

OptimizeRx provides best-in-class health technology that enables care-focused engagement between life sciences organizations, healthcare providers, and patients at critical junctures throughout the patient care journey. Connecting over 60% of U.S. healthcare providers and millions of their patients through the most intelligent technology platform embedded within a proprietary digital point-of-care network, OptimizeRx helps patients start and stay on their medications.

For more information, follow the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn or visit www.optimizerx.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “plans”, “projects”, “targets”, “designed”, “could”, “may”, “should”, “will” or other similar words and expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. All statements that reflect the Company’s expectations, assumptions, projections, beliefs, or opinions about the future, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements relating to the Company’s growth, business plans, and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding the Company’s business, the economy, and other future conditions. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other risks summarized in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021, its subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

OptimizeRx Contact

Andy D’Silva, SVP Corporate Finance

adsilva@optimizerx.com

Media Relations Contact

Kimberley Sirk, Media Relations Manager

ksirk@optimizerx.com

Investor Relations Contact

Ashley Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

arr@lifesciadvisors.com