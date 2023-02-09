LBMC’s 2023 Business Outlook Report Outlines Top Business Trends, Growth Opportunities, Economic Insights

Sixth annual report also highlights challenges and strategies for four industries

/EIN News/ -- Nashville, Tenn, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LBMC, one of the Southeast’s largest advisory and business consulting firms, is pleased to present the sixth annual national Business Outlook Report. The report offers insight into business trends, challenges, growth opportunities and the economic outlook for the U.S. with additional details on the healthcare, manufacturing and technology industries.

The report provides perspectives into the business landscape over the last 12 months and expectations for 2023, focusing on the changing business environment, performance, and strategies, as well as key business topics for the coming year. The report also includes a spotlight on the Private Equity market with a focus on challenges in the current PE environment.

“Knowledge is powerful for leaders as they navigate current trends, and we believe it’s important to partner with these leaders to deliver perspectives into the business landscape so they can address and mitigate challenges in 2023. Through timely insights from our team of experts, we help our clients pursue and take advantage of the opportunities that matter most to them and their businesses. Our goal is to deliver services, solutions and results that allow individuals, businesses and communities to thrive,” said Suzanne Reed, Chief Marketing Officer, LBMC.

Top growth opportunities

Mergers & acquisitions

Digital transformation

Innovation/new products and services

Personalized customer experiences

Top business challenges

Finding and retaining talent

Overcoming supply chain issues

Managing inflation

Prioritizing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) factors

