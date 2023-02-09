Carahsoft Hosts Exhibit Booth and Reception at the Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium on February 20-23, 2023 in Colorado Springs, CO

/EIN News/ -- RESTON, Va., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

WHAT:

Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, will be joined by more than 60 technology partners for its first year at the Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium 2023 (RMCS23). Hosted by the Armed Forces Communications & Electronics Association (AFCEA) International and their Rocky Mountain chapter, RMCS23 brings together experts and innovators from the military, industry, government and academia to share their unique insights on this year’s conference theme: Post-Pandemic Zero Trust. The conference provides an opportunity for attendees to network and discuss the cyberspace domain, share best practices to improve current and future cyberspace operations and propose solutions to the challenges of cybersecurity, community cyber readiness, and homeland defense facing the nation.

WHO:

Carahsoft will be joined by more than 60 technology partners showcasing a full range of cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, data analytics, big data and customer experience solutions. Visit the Carahsoft team at booth #9 and its vendor partners at the booths highlighted below.

WHEN – CONFERENCE DATES:

Monday – Thursday, February 20-23, 2022

WHERE – CONFERENCE LOCATION:

The Broadmoor Hotel,

1 Lake Ave,

Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Directions

Vendors Participating at Carahsoft's Booth (#9):

CyberRes

Gigamon

HackerOne NextThink

Proofpoint

Red Hat RegScale

Second Front

Zoom





Carahsoft Partners Exhibiting at RMCS:

Anchore (#204)

AWS (#403)

Bastille (#32)

BlackBerry (#43)

Broadcom (#415)

CalypsoAI (#224)

CloudBees (#310)

Cofense (#412)

Cohesity (#62)

Commvault (#209)

Corelight (#51)

Cribl (#19)

Dell Technologies (#101 & 102)

Elastic (#7)

F5 (#321)

Fidelis Cybersecurity (#322)

Forcepoint (#103 & 104)

Forescout (#312)

Fortinet (#300)

Forward Networks (#212) GitLab (#402)

HashiCorp (#411)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (#13 & 14)

IBM (#44)

Infoblox (#12)

Ivanti (#1)

Jacobs (#214)

Juniper Networks (#55)

Leidos (#31)

LiveAction (#316)

Mandiant (#18)

MFGS (#323)

NowSecure (#407)

Nutanix (#37)

Okta (#226)

Palo Alto Networks (#8)

Pure Storage (#17)

Qualys (#30)

Recorded Future (#38)

Red Hat (#315) Riverbed Technology (#20)

Rubrik (#40)

SailPoint (#320)

SANS Institute (#56)

ServiceNow (#218)

SolarWinds (#215)

Sonatype (#39)

Splunk (#54)

Telos (#111)

Tenable (#319)

Thales TCT(#4)

Trellix (#311)

Tricentis (#58)

Vectra (#53)

Virtru (#11 & 37)

VMware (#100 & 105)

Zerto (#13 & 14)

Zimperium (#225)

Zscaler (#211)





Carahsoft works with technology partners, resellers, systems integrators and consultants to provide Government agencies with industry leading IT products, services and training. Carahsoft’s IT solutions portfolio products are available through the company’s GSA MAS, NASA SEWP V, ITES-SW2, DoD ESI BPA, CDM and 2GIT contracts, and numerous agency-specific, state and education contract vehicles and cooperative purchasing agreements. Visit Carahsoft.com/buy to learn more.

CARAHSOFT HOSTED EVENT:

Attendees are invited to attend Carahsoft’s after-hours networking reception from 6 – 8 p.m. MT on February 21, 2023, at Broadmoor Main – Lake Terrace Dining Room.

Broadmoor Main – Lake Terrace Dining Room

1 Lake Ave,

Colorado Springs, CO 80906

Directions

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Additional conference and registration information is available here . For more information regarding Carahsoft’s presence at the event, contact Holly Anderson at (571) 662-4853 or the tradeshows team at rmcs@carahsoft.com.

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at https://www.carahsoft.com/.

Contact

Mary Lange

(703) 230-7434

PR@carahsoft.com



