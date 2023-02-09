COOP Careers To Expand its Proven Program for Overcoming Underemployment to Miami

The nonprofit is actively recruiting diverse, low-income and first-generation college graduates for its Spring 2023 cycle

/EIN News/ -- MIAMI, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- COOP Careers , a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping recent low-income graduates overcome underemployment, is excited to announce the launch of its program in Miami, Florida. Starting in February 2023, COOP is bringing its proven model to Miami to support upward mobility for diverse, first-generation and low-income college graduates.



Over the last eight years, COOP has launched almost three hundred cohorts with nearly 4,000 alumni in five cities: New York, San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles and Chicago. COOP’s intervention for underemployed college graduates (median pre-program earnings of $22,000) has produced compelling wage outcomes for thousands of first-generation and Pell recipient graduates. Within 12 months of program completion, four-in-five COOP alumni are fully employed, earning an average of $50,000 in year one, $62,000 in year three and $75,000 in year five.

COOP’s proven model of digital skills training and peer connections will similarly propel underemployed college graduates into upwardly mobile careers in Miami. Miami leads the nation in tech job growth and has the highest growth of college-educated adults , thanks to strong public universities—Florida International, Florida Atlantic and Miami Dade College—which together award roughly 10,000 bachelor degrees to Pell Grant graduates every year. Despite this, Miami has the second highest income inequality among large US cities and the highest share of college graduates living in poverty.

“It’s unacceptable that so many first-generation and low-income college graduates are underemployed , stuck in jobs that don’t require a degree and don’t pay a living wage,” said Tony Tamer, COOP Board Chair and Co-CEO of HIG Capital. “Young Americans who do everything right—making huge sacrifices and overcoming long odds to earn their degree—should get a fair shot to achieve the American Dream. We must act because it’s the right thing to do, but also to unlock the immense economic potential of each graduate and to ensure future generations continue to dream big and study hard. COOP has quadrupled its impact since the start of the pandemic, and we’re thrilled to bring this unique and powerful program to my hometown.”

“First-generation Americans and college grads are the lifeblood of our economy here in South Florida,” said Ghislain Gouraige, COOP Board Member and Partner at NewEdge Wealth. “Our region is home to several of the biggest and best universities serving immigrant and low-income communities: COOP works by amplifying the economic outcomes of these institutions. Together, we have a rare opportunity to develop a tech economy that attracts opportunity from across the country and matches it with local talent.”

COOP is recruiting candidates for its inaugural Digital Marketing cohort in Miami. Applications for COOP Careers’ Miami program are open until February 16, 2023. To apply for enrollment in COOP Careers’ Spring 2023 Miami program, please fill out the form here . To learn more and become a COOP partner, visit coopcareers.org.

About COOP Careers

COOP Careers (pronounced “ko-op”) closes the social capital gap by recruiting and investing deeply in low-income and first-generation grads from CUNY, Cal State, and other urban public colleges. It connects recent graduates with employers looking for motivated, prepared, diverse candidates. More importantly, COOP Careers connects underrepresented college grads to each other across generations of program alumni. The nonprofit has almost 4,000 alumni nationwide and will serve 10,000 by 2025. Its flagship program trains graduates in digital marketing, business development, and data analytics. COOP Careers has been recognized by Google, Salesforce, LinkedIn, the Gates Foundation, and the Christensen Institute as a best-in-class program in its field. Founder Kalani Leifer was selected as one of 20 Obama Foundation Fellows, among 20,000 candidates. Learn more at coopcareers.org.

Contact:

Highwire PR

coop@highwirepr.com