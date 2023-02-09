RFPIO Recognized on G2’s 2023 Best Software List for Office Products

RFPIO continues to provide best-in-class response management platform to organizations globally

/EIN News/ -- BEAVERTON, Ore., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RFPIO , the leading response management platform enabling go-to-market teams to drive efficient revenue, has been recognized on G2’s 2023 Best Software List for Office Products. The Best Software awards are earned by companies that provide best-in-class products and experience for their customers.



The G2 Best Software List is determined by software buyers on the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace. Each day, new and returning users visit G2 to leverage its growing community of trusted reviewers to gain the insights they need to make more informed software buying decisions for their businesses.

“At RFPIO, we fuel excellence into everything we do – from our platform to our customer experience with a focus on delivering exceptional quality and functionality,” said Ganesh Sankar, CEO and cofounder of RFPIO. “We’re honored by this latest recognition from G2 that highlights the value our solutions bring to our customers across multiple use cases. We’ll continue enabling teams to do their best work with our platform.”

RFPIO has consistently been named a leader across multiple categories including RFP, Proposal, Document Generation, and Vendor Security.

Access more RFPIO reviews on G2 at https://www.g2.com/products/rfpio/reviews . To learn more about RFPIO, please visit www.rfpio.com .

About RFPIO

RFPIO is the market leader in response management software and the industry's first AI-enabled RFP software, trusted by some of the world's smartest companies to manage responses to RFPs, RFIs, RFQs, Security Questionnaires, and DDQs. Through robust and bi-directional integrations, with an open API, teams can connect their people and improve content quality and accessibility — enabling collaboration without boundaries. RFPIO supports response management for growing organizations of all sizes including Google, Adobe, Atlassian, Microsoft, Tenable, Zoom Video and others. For more information, visit rfpio.com or follow @rfpioinc on Twitter.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace. More than 60 million people annually — including employees at all of the FORTUNE 500 — use G2 to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of software and services companies of all sizes partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business – including Salesforce, HubSpot, Zoom, and Adobe. To learn more about where you go for software, visit www.g2.com and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Contact Info: Adam Brett adam@crenshawcomm.com 516.320.0164