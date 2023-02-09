Edible Garden Announces Research Partnership with the New Jersey Institute of Technology, the USDA, and the Environmental Protection Agency to Study Nanobubble Technology

Research Funded by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Pollution Prevention (P2) Program to Evaluate the Benefits of Nanobubble Technology on Plant Growth

/EIN News/ -- BELVIDERE, NJ, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic and sustainable produce and products, today announced a research partnership with the New Jersey Institute of Technology (“NJIT”), the United States Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) and the Environmental Protection Agency (“EPA”), studying the impacts of nanobubble technology on food safety of fresh produce and processing procedures.

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, "We are excited about joining forces with NJIT, USDA, and EPA in this research partnership, as their commercial partner. The EPA (P2) funded partnership will focus on studying the use of nanobubble technology in a CEA environment. Nanobubbles are tiny bubbles of gas, smaller than traditional bubbles, believed to improve plant growth and crop yields in soil-based and hydroponic systems. The research will aim to validate the potential benefits of nanobubbles for indoor agriculture and explore their impact on plant health, water usage, nutrient utilization, and energy efficiency. We believe that this research is well-aligned with our Zero-Waste Inspired® philosophy. Nanobubble technology has the potential to revolutionize plant nutrition, providing more nutritious plants with longer shelf lives, which could greatly benefit Edible Garden's products."

Patricia Millner, Research Microbiologist at the USDA commented, “The significance of this research cannot be overstated as it will shed light on the impact of nanobubble technology on plant growth. The results of the study are expected to provide concrete proof of the technology's practical applications. Edible Garden's involvement in the partnership is ideal, as their commitment to eco-friendly agriculture aligns well with the USDA's goals.”

Wen Zhang, an NJIT professor and a state-licensed professional engineer in environmental engineering commented, “Edible Garden's partnership in this research project is greatly appreciated. Their support, including providing space at their Belvidere, New Jersey greenhouse facility, to conduct the field verification research, will be instrumental in furthering the commercialization of nanobubble technology and the development of smart and precision agriculture. We look forward to working with them to gain a deeper understanding of the effects of nanobubble technology on plant growth.”

ABOUT EDIBLE GARDEN®

Edible Garden AG Incorporated, is a leader in locally grown organic leafy greens and herbs backed by Zero-Waste Inspired® next generation farming. Offered at over 4,000 stores in the US, Edible Garden is disrupting the CEA and sustainability technology movement with its safety-in-farming protocols, use of sustainable packaging, patented GreenThumb software and self-watering in-store displays. The Company currently operates its own state-of-the-art greenhouses and processing facilities in Belvidere, New Jersey and Grand Rapids, Michigan, and has a network of contract growers, all strategically located near major markets in the U.S. Its proprietary GreenThumb software optimizes growing in vertical and traditional greenhouses while seeking to reduce pollution-generating food miles. Edible Garden is also a developer of ingredients and proteins, providing an accessible line of plant and whey protein powders under the Vitamin Way® and Vitamin Whey® brands. In addition, the Company plans to offer a line of sustainable food flavoring products such as Pulp gourmet sauces and chili-based products. For more information on Edible Garden go to https://ediblegardenag.com/

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to the Company’s growth strategies, the potential benefits of agricultural technology for the Company’s business, and performance as a public company. The words “aim,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “look forward,” “objective,” “plan,” “potential,” “seek,” “strategy,” “will,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including market and other conditions and the Company’s ability to achieve its growth objectives. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements after the date hereof to conform to actual results or changes in expectations, except as required by law.

