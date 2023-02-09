Infinicept Appoints Anne-Jeanette LeBell as CTO

New Role Extends Infinicept’s Leadership in Embedded Payments and Drives Advancements in Embedded Finance

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinicept, a leading provider of embedded payments, today announced that it has appointed Anne-Jeanette LeBell as the company’s Chief Technology Officer. In this newly created role, LeBell will be responsible for developing and delivering on Infinicept’s technology strategy to support ongoing growth.

“We are thrilled to welcome Anne-Jeanette to the Infinicept team,” said Deana Rich, Co-Founder and Co-CEO, Infinicept. “She has a wealth of experience leading technology organizations and architecting solutions for large financial institutions as well as startups. Her expertise will support our continuing success in embedded payments.”

LeBell will be responsible for the strategy, results, and delivery practices of Infinicept’s technical team. The CTO role is critical to product delivery, operational scalability, data optimization, regulatory compliance, and effective third-party relationships. She will oversee the company’s architecture, engineering, and quality assurance disciplines as well as workforce related IT. Additionally, she will partner with Infinicept’s product team to drive the next generation of flexible solutions for Independent Software Vendor (ISV), banking, and payments industry customers.

“I am excited to be part of this incredibly talented organization,” said LeBell. “The business is positively changing the embedded payments landscape, and the company culture is inspiring. Infinicept’s great people are driven by a core set of values that are practiced daily by top management and throughout the company. Deana and Todd are committed to doing what's right for all in the embedded payments ecosystem and they demonstrate that conviction in their leadership.”

LeBell is a dynamic and accomplished leader with more than 25 years of experience driving enterprise-scale engineering, cloud modernization, digital transformation, and delivery improvement initiatives with the unique ability to align technology strategy to business outcomes. Prior to joining Infinicept, she was the Co-founder of BankShift, a fintech app aimed at helping consumers manage all of their traditional finances and crypto wallet leveraging open banking. Previously, she spent 15 years with CapitalOne in several software engineering and enterprise solutions architecture roles, including an engineering leadership position accountable for one of the company's most critical software solutions, the API Gateway. Earlier in her career, LeBell was AVP, Engineering and Architecture, Online Servicing for Hibernia National Bank in New Orleans. She is a 2018 winner of the Margaret Lyn McDermid Award for Outstanding Women in Technology.

“Infinicept has achieved tremendous growth and Anne-Jeanette’s exceptional depth and gravitas will help us to scale and extend our products with innovative technology,” said Todd Ablowitz, Infinicept’s Co-Founder and Co-CEO. “She will be focused on applying engineering strength to support our continued success, new practices, and future capabilities in embedded finance.”

Since 2020, Infinicept has experienced rapid growth with more than a 1,400% increase in payments volume. Infinicept serves over 300 software companies either directly or through its banking and payments customers and plays a crucial role in the embedded finance market, which is projected to reach $585 billion by 2030.

About Infinicept

Infinicept is a provider of embedded payment solutions. Its payment operations platform (PayOps) helps software companies gain the advantages of embedded payments, including increased revenue and more control of the merchant experience. By embedding payments into software companies’ products, Infinicept is enabling customers to exponentially amplify growth by tapping into the $585 billion embedded finance marketplace. More than 300 leading software companies, payment processors, sponsor banks and others rely on Infinicept, the winner of the Electronic Transaction Association Fintech Innovation in Payments Award, to help them transform to the new era of software-led payments.

