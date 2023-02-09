The Heroines of Paintball: New Two Part Documentary Spotlights Professional Women's Paintball

/EIN News/ -- PORT SAINT LUCIE, Fla., Feb. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Heroines are one of the first professional women's paintball teams in the world and in their new two-part documentary premiering Super Bowl Sunday on YouTube, they are taking viewers into a new paintball universe. The game of paintball has long been dominated by men. Now, women are on a mission to inspire and empower young female athletes to change that.

In paintball, players can be any age, any skill or any gender to compete. Traditionally women have competed on the same field on co-ed teams with men. It's one of the things that makes this sport unique. The problem? No one ever really knew the women were there, until now.

In 2021, six paintball field and team owners decided it was time for paintball to have a league that offered women and girls a place to compete in a sport they loved while becoming visible mentors and role models to other female athletes. At the largest event of the season, NXL World Cup - an exhibition match between two all-star women line-ups, would solidify the birth of a new all-women's professional league: The WNXL.

The league made its debut in 2022 and the Original 6 teams competed at three events held across the country. One of these original six teams are The Heroines. Based in Port St. Lucie Florida, the team is made up of girls and women ages 16-32 from all over the country who have competed all over the world, some representing the USA selected to Team USA Paintball. Their coach is a world championship 15-year professional player veteran.

"The Heroines: The Documentary" shines a light on some of the world's top female paintball players while magnifying their hard work and dedication to a sport that is often overlooked by many. Take a journey into the world of Women's Professional Paintball and follow The Heroines as they return one year later hoping to secure a win and a season championship in the place it all started, the biggest stage in the game: World Cup.

This action packed series will give fans an inside look at the intensity and passion of these female athletes as they battle for top honors and fight to make history. Witness firsthand the effort, dedication and passion that these incredible women put into their game. From grueling practices, tough losses and thrilling tournament wins, The Heroines will inspire more women to become involved in paintball and challenge traditional gender roles within sports. With determination and grit, this female team is leading a revolution for female athletes everywhere.

If you're looking for the ultimate adrenaline rush this will check the box.

Follow The Heroines on YouTube, be inspired, find a field, get in the game!

Watch: https://www.youtube.com/@heroinespaintball

Episode 1 Feb. 12 5 p.m. EST

Episode 2 Feb. 19 5 p.m. EST

Want to play? https://www.trypaintball.com

Learn More about The Heroines and WNXL: https://www.heroinespaintball.com

